Cloud Object Storage Market: is set to experience a significant growth rate | Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc.,

Increasing demand for fast transfer of data, data recovery, and data availability with no downtime, and data security threat are some key factors driving market

Cloud Object Storage Market Size – USD 4.83 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.6 %, Market Trends – Increasing application of cloud object storage for social media platforms” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud object storage market size is expected to reach USD 13.65 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors such as increasing demand for fast transfer of data, data recovery, and data availability with no downtime, and data security threats are driving market revenue growth.

Rapid rise in adoption technologies such as deep learning, Internet of Things, data analytics, cloud computing are driving demand for cloud object storage solutions across various verticals worldwide. Social media platforms are expected to register a high growth rate over the forecast period. The media industry faces challenges related to storing, managing, accessing, and facilitating collaboration for vast volumes of data.

The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Cloud Object Storage market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.

The global Cloud Object Storage market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Data System, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Datadirect Networks, and Dell EMC.

The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Cloud Object Storage market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.

Emergen Research has segmented the cloud object storage market based on deployment, enterprise-size, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue ,USD Billion; 2018-2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Social Media Platforms

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Others

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition, the competitive dynamics of the Cloud Object Storage market are evaluated in detail during the study. Current and future trends shaping the progress of the industry are evaluated during the study, which offers a review of the major technology trends expected to dominate the during the forecast period, The assessment report not only identifies but also anticipates and satisfies business owners’ questions pertaining to the dramatic shift in customer preferences, spending power and consumer demands worldwide. Along with this, import and export status, demand and supply, distribution channel, cost structure, gross margin and profits generated across different segments are thoroughly examined.

The global Cloud Object Storage market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

