Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,738 in the last 365 days.

With 21.7% CAGR, Buy Now Pay Later Market Size Worth USD 90.51 Billion in 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Buy Now Pay Later Market size is projected to reach USD 90.51 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 91.7% during forecast period; Factors such as Rising Number of E-Commerce Platforms & Rising Adoption to Aid Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Buy Now Pay Later Market size was USD 15.91 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 22.86 billion in 2022 to USD 90.51 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 21.7% during the 2022-2029 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Buy Now Pay Later Market, 2022-2029.” Factors such as the rising number of e-commerce platforms and increasing adoption of services will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, rising investments from dominant players will boost the growth of the market.

Industry Development

December 2021: Afterpay Limited announced a partnership with Rakuten to accumulate shopping rewards after using its BNPL service. This partnership is expected to combine shopping experience and payment methods for gathering a larger consumer base. Cashback and incentives will be integrated into this partnership.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/buy-now-pay-later-market-106408


Report Scope

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2022-2029
Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 21.7%
2029 Value Projection USD 90.51 billion
Base Year 2021
Buy Now Pay Later Market Size in 2021 USD 15.91 billion
Historical Data for 2018-2020
No. of Pages 140
Segments covered By Channel; By Category
Buy Now Pay Later Market Growth Drivers Rising Number of E-commerce Platforms with Online Payments Methods is Accelerating Growth
Lack of Awareness of Service and High Availability of Multiple Payment Options is Likely to Impede Growth


Drivers & Restraints

Increased Number of E-commerce Platforms to Augment Market Growth

Factors such as the rising adoption of online payments across sectors such as banking, health insurance, retail & consumer goods and expanding e-commerce sales will boost the buy now pay later market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, rising digital payments and increasing awareness regarding consumer electronics will increase the footprint of the market. Also, the integration of artificial intelligence will further fuel the growth of the market.

However, a lack of awareness of services will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally,

COVID-19 Impact

Increased Consumer Volume & Rising Online Platforms to Aid Market Flourish During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic turned the global prospect into an enclosed space with a majority of the general population being forced to work from home to curb the spread of the virus. The market witnessed more than moderate growth during the pandemic era due to increased adoption of the buy now pay later services by a variety of sectors. Shifting consumers’ preference towards online shopping and rising investments from dominant players further pushed the growth of the market.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/buy-now-pay-later-market-106408


Regional Insights

North America to Reign Dominance due to Rising Investment in R&D Activities

North America will witness the largest buy now pay later market share during the forecast period due to increasing investment activities in R&D and a supportive start-up ecosystem. Additionally, the presence of key players in the region and rising consumer spending will increase the footprint of the market.

The Asia Pacific will grow with the fastest CAGR in terms of global contribution due to rising instances of digital payment platforms and increasing adoption of e-commerce online applications.

Europe will hold a considerable market share due to the rising adoption of services among online shopping platforms and increased penetration of international players towards the region.

Segments

Based on channel, the market can be divided into point of sale (POS) and online.

By category, the market can be broken down into BFSI, consumer electronics, fashion & garment, healthcare, retail, media and entertainment, and others.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.


Quick Buy - Buy Now Pay Later Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106408


Competitive Landscape

Expanding Services & Product Development to Push Prominent Players Towards Higher Growth

The sector of buy now pay later is highly fragmented with many players occupying the market and changing the dynamics from time to time. Dominant players are increased investments in advanced technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and machine learning to create an enhanced experience for their users. For example, in October 2021, Klarna Bank AB expanded its portfolio of buy now pay later services in the region of the U.K. This expansion is aimed at encompassing the consumer-focused changes in order to disrupt the payments industry. Others are focused on increasing their market share by employing tactics such as mergers & acquisitions and collaborations.

Companies Profiled in Buy Now Pay Later Market

  • Affirm Holdings Inc. (California, U.S.)
  • Paypal (California, U.S.)
  • Klarna Bank AB (publ) (Stockholm, Sweden)
  • Laybuy Group Holdings Limited (Auckland, New Zealand)
  • Perpay Inc., (Pennsylvania, Philadelphia)
  • Quadpay (New York, U.S.)
  • Sezzle (Minnesota, U.S.)
  • Payl8r (Manchester, U.K.)
  • Splitit (New York, U.S.)
  • Billie (Berlin, Germany)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/buy-now-pay-later-market-106408


Major Points of Table:

  • Introduction
    • Definition, By Segment
    • Research Methodology/Approach
    • Data Sources
  • Executive Summary
  • Market Dynamics
    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators
    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends
    • Impact of COVID-19
      • Short-term Impact
      • Long-term Impact
  • Competition Landscape
    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players
    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players
    • Global Wealth Management Platform Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021           
  • Global Wealth Management Platform Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029
    • Key Findings
    • By Deployment (USD)
      • Cloud
      • On-premise
    • By Enterprise Size (USD)
      • Large Enterprises
      • SMEs
    • By End-user (USD)
      • Banks
      • Trading Firms
      • Investment and Management Firms
      • Brokerage Firms
      • Others (Asset Management Firms, and Others)
    • By Region (USD)
      • North America
      • South America
      • Europe
      • Middle East & Africa
      • Asia Pacific
  • North America Wealth Management Platform Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029
    • Key Findings
    • By Deployment (USD)
      • Cloud
      • On-premise
    • By Enterprise Size (USD)
      • Large Enterprises
      • SMEs
    • By End-user (USD)
      • Banks
      • Trading Firms
      • Investment and Management Firms
      • Brokerage Firms
      • Others (Asset Management Firms, and Others)
    • By Country (USD)
      • United States
      • Canada
      • Mexico
  • South America Wealth Management Platform Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029
    • Key Findings
    • By Deployment (USD)
      • Cloud
      • On-premise
    • By Enterprise Size (USD)
      • Large Enterprises
      • SMEs
    • By End-user (USD)
      • Banks
      • Trading Firms
      • Investment and Management Firms
      • Brokerage Firms
      • Others (Asset Management Firms, and Others)
    • By Country (USD)
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Rest of South America

TOC Continued…!


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

With 21.7% CAGR, Buy Now Pay Later Market Size Worth USD 90.51 Billion in 2029

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.