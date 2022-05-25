Famous Tate Opens New Largo Showroom
EINPresswire.com/ -- After serving Pinellas County from an 8,000 square foot showroom on East Bay Drive for the past 7 years, Famous Tate Appliance & Bedding Centers just doubled their showroom size by moving into their new 15,000 square foot building right next door at 4560 East Bay Dr in Largo.
“This new showroom had quite a few challenges while being designed and permitted during COVID-19…but we are glad to have finally opened our doors!” says Jason Horst, Director of Marketing.
Inside the new building, a luxury kitchen gallery area features an expanded display of the top premium kitchen appliance brands, such as Sub-Zero, Wolf, Monogram, Thermador, Miele, and Viking. Customers who plan their kitchens can see a full array of options.
“Today’s kitchen designs incorporate many types of built-in products in contemporary styles that blend right into the cabinetry, as well as classic, pro-style stainless steel finishes that suit the home chef just fine.” adds store manager Nathan Stahl.
Nathan has been leading the Largo location since it opened in 2015 and has been working hard over the past few weeks to get inventory and display models ready for move-in day. “We look forward to having a grand opening later on as inventory availability improves, but for now we are just happy to be in our new home!”
The expanded showroom allowed for additional job opportunities in sales and store support, including warehouse & delivery.
Famous Tate first opened in Tampa at the corners of Armenia & Waters Avenues in 1954 as Tate Electric Co, primarily selling GE Appliances and stainless steel kitchen cabinets.
The appliance assortment expanded to include almost all major brands over the past 68 years and remains a locally owned, independent dealer. There are 10 other Famous Tate locations around the Tampa Bay area, from Winter Haven up to Spring Hill.
“Largo and Clearwater residents have been coming to this location for appliances for the last 40 years, and we want to provide a reason for them to continue shopping local for the next 40!” says Horst.
