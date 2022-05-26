Growing Demand from Prominent End-Use industry to Enhance Global Diacetone Alcohol Market, States Fact.MR
Diacetone Alcohol Consumption Accounts For Around 2.8% Share Of The Global Alcohol MarketSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per industry analysis by Fact.MR - market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global diacetone alcohol market is estimated to exceed a valuation of US$ 1,443.7 Mn by 2022, and to expand at a significant CAGR of close to 4.3% by value over the assessment period.
Diacetone alcohol is a carbon based compound with the formula CH3C (O) CH2C (OH) sometimes called DAA. It is a colourless, non-corrosive, limpid liquid and miscible with most common organic solvents. The paint & coating industry is broad & dynamic. The rising demand for paint & coating from medical products, automotive, transportation equipment, and wood & non-wood products is driving the MEA Diacetone Alcohol Market.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for North America Diacetone Alcohol Market sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7317
The rise in use of diacetone alcohol as a chemical intermediates for the preparation of other compounds such as hexylene glycol and Methyl Isobutyl is to propel the market of diacetone alcohol in upcoming years. Moreover, wide use of diacetone alcohol as a preservative escalating its demand in market. It is widely used to preserve animal tissues. Additionally, the increased use of diacetone alcohol in applications like chemical intermediaries, solvents etc. is to drive the growth of the North America Diacetone Alcohol Market.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
By end use, textiles is projected to provide value of worth USD 571.2 Mn over the forecast period whereas automotive is projected to provide value of 455.8 Mn
By application, solvents is projected to provide value of worth USD 572.2 Mn over the forecast period
Based on end use , automotive is projected to grow with a CAGR of around 3.6% over the forecast period
By application, solvents is projected to grow with a CAGR of around 4.9% during the forecast period
The oil & gas industry is expected to hold 9.6% of market share during forecast period
On the basis of end use, paint & coating is projected to dominate diacetone alcohol market by accounting for over 36.2% in 2032 of the market share.
“US upholds significant diacetone alcohol consumption, being widely used across paint & coating and automotive industry in the country.” says a Fact.MR’s analyst
Need more information about MEA Diacetone Alcohol Market Report Methodology? Click here - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7317
Winning Strategy
The manufacturers involved in the production of diacetone alcohol can be seen investing in research & development and focusing on coating with a highly specialized application such as antimicrobial coating.
In 2021, one of the leading manufacturers, SI Group, expanded its partnership with Brenntag to sell its plastic solution products. According to the SI Group, this partnership will increase the availability of SI Group's high-performance coating resins and intermediates in this key market.
Key Segments of Diacetone Alcohol Industry Survey
Diacetone Alcohol Market by Application :
Solvents
Chemical Intermediaries
Cleaning
Drilling Fluids
Preservatives
Other Applications
Diacetone Alcohol Market by End Use :
Paints & Coatings
Textiles
Automotive
Oil & Gas
Other End Uses
Diacetone Alcohol Market by Region :
North America Diacetone Alcohol Market
Latin America Diacetone Alcohol Market
Europe Diacetone Alcohol Market
APAC Diacetone Alcohol Market
MEA Diacetone Alcohol Market
Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7317
More Valuable Insights
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global diacetone alcohol market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of application (solvents, chemical intermediaries, cleaning, drilling fluids, preservatives and other applications) ,End-Use (paints & coatings, textiles, automotive, oil & gas, other end use industry) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, MEA).
Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:
Bio-succinic Acid Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/5405/biosuccinic-acid-market
The covid-19 pandemic had disastrous impact on the global Bio-succinic Acid market. Due to restrictions on transport from region to region, it had adverse consequences on the market. Government initiatives to stop the disease from spreading like lockdown rules had to take place at the cost of a significant down fall of the overall Bio-succinic Acid production.
Surge Suppression IC Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/surge-suppression-ic-market
According to the latest study by Fact.MR, surge suppression IC market is expected to grow significantly over the projected forecast period (2021-2031). Increased focus for the security of power supply and expanding interest for utility clients have provided a positive outlook to the suppression IC market
Liquid Propellants Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/Liquid-Propellants-Market
The expansion of the rocket propulsion sector is fuelled by an increase in the number of space expeditions, high efficiency and technological improvements in the rocket propulsion, due to which the liquid propellants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period and demand for the product is set to behold the huge gain.
Supriya Bhor
EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICES
+1 628-251-1583
email us here