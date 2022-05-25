Unpacking the Most Recent Interest Rate Rise for UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

On the 5th May, the Bank of England raised the base rate by another 0.25%, bringing it to 1% - the highest base rate since 2009.

The most recent rate rise means that borrowers will have their monthly mortgage payments increase by an average of 2% (£27 a month).

With household finances already being impacted by a soaring cost of living, many that would be looking to buy properties are reluctant to do so – with continuing rate rises being the final deterrent for the time being.