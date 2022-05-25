Healthcare Chatbots Market | Top Players are HealthTap, Inc., Woebot Labs, Inbenta Technologies Inc

Emergen Research Logo

Healthcare Chatbots Market Trends – The rise in the awareness of self-monitoring techniques in diagnosis and treatments.

Healthcare Chatbots Market Size – USD 145.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.3%, Market Trends – The rise in the awareness for self-monitoring techniques in diagnosis and treatments.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Healthcare Chatbots Market is forecasted to be worth USD 594.8 Million by 2027. The healthcare chatbots market is anticipated to expand exponentially over the forecast period. The growth in the demand for chatbots apps is due to the rise in internet penetration and usage of smart wellbeing devices, and increasing awareness of self-monitoring techniques in diagnosis and treatment. The rising need for virtual health assistance is expected to further drive market growth. During the forecast timeline, a lack of expertise in the development of chatbots is expected to hinder market growth.

Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2017, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at around USD 36.0 million, Nuance Communications acquired Noida-based mobile value-added services company carbon Tech Innovations. This is a tailored deal for Nuance that will further extend its current Value-Added Services and subscription business services portfolio, which is currently distributed throughout Latin America, Northern America, Europe, and Australia, and boost the carriers' services in India, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

During the forecast timeframe, the software segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 20.5%. The growth of diverse applications for patients and health care providers is expected to fuel segmental growth.

Over the forecasted period, the healthcare provider segment accounted for the largest market with a CAGR of 20.5%. Significant medical records, such as patient information, hospital inventory, billing records, and patient medical records, are managed by healthcare facilities. Increasing patient flows in hospitals and clinics will create tremendous demand for healthcare chatbot applications by offering interactive assistance for healthcare facility operations

The primary aim of the report is to offer a market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in-depth information about each player in the global Healthcare Chatbots market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, and business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Healthcare Chatbots market: HealthTap, Inc., Woebot Labs, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Infermedica Sp. Z o.o, Ada Health GmbH, Nuance Communications, Inc., Synthetix Ltd., PACT Care BV, Baidu, Inc., and Next IT Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Healthcare Chatbots Market based on deployment, component, application, end-user, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cloud-based

On-premise

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance

Symptom checking & Medication Assistance

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Healthcare Providers

Patients

Insurance Companies

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Healthcare Chatbots Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Healthcare Chatbots market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Healthcare Chatbots industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Healthcare Chatbots market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Healthcare Chatbots Market by 2027?

