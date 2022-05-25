Florida-based Synergy Health Network’s $100 million expansion starts with crowdfunding via Rialto Markets
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida-based Synergy Health Network's $100 million expansion starts with crowdfunding via Rialto Markets
— Rialto Markets, CEO Shari Noonan
The Florida-based firm, founded by tech-savvy entrepreneur Brian Weinstein in November 2021, already generates $4.2 million annually by connecting patients to a broad range of healthcare services manned by specialists, rather than relying on AI (artificial intelligence) as preferred by many of its competitors.
Now it is giving investors the chance to back its expansion plans after teaming up with Rialto Markets to utilise the award-winning broker-dealer’s crowdfunding platform and infrastructure for a $1 million Reg CF raise to launch Synergy’s four-year growth mission.
“We are delighted Synergy Healthcare Network has chosen to work with us and use our platform and infrastructure to attract the investment to launch its four-year expansion project and hopefully deliver a healthy return on investment.”
“A US Department of Health report shows a 63-fold increase in the utilization of telehealth services from 840,000 in 2019 to 52.7 million in 2021 and is increasing. The US telehealth market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 31.2% from 2022 to 2027.
“We hope investors will seize the opportunity we are offering through Rialto Markets’ platform.”
Crowdfunding is now a popular way for innovative private companies to raise investment. The phenomenon raised $113.52 billion globally last year, according to Pitchbook data, a year-on-year increase of 1,021%.
Rialto Markets also operates a pioneering secondary market alternative trading system (ATS) which empowers the buying and selling of shares in private companies.
The ATS operates in a similar way as the Nasdaq and NYSE are used for public company trading, allowing private companies to access vital funding and investors to have more flexibility with liquifying holdings.
This includes equity crowdfunded companies and other forms of private securities including other types of digital assets in a much more regulated environment.
Rialto Markets, a FINRA member Broker Dealer (Rialto Primary) operates an Alternative Trading System (Rialto Secondary) for private securities including those issued as a Digital Asset Security.
Rialto Primary supports companies issuing equity and debt securities through Reg A+, Reg CF, and Reg D exemptions. Rialto Markets is registered in all 50 states including those requiring a broker-dealer to issue Reg A+ securities.
Shari Noonan (CEO) has extensive experience in building and scaling operations and product development with Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Instinet and was instrumental in the electronification of the equities market. Shari was involved in deal flow analysis and governance activities in strategic acquisitions in her role as COO of Global Equity Trading and COO of Global Electronic Trading at Deutsche Bank and while in Trading Management at Goldman Sachs. Shari received a BS in Accounting from Marquette University and an MBA from Columbia University
