Manchester: Still the Best Choice for City-Centre Buy-to-Let

Manchester has long been a favourite location for many investors looking to utilise UK expat and foreign national mortgage products.

Zoopla’s research showed that the demand for rental properties in cities is 43% higher than the five-year average and the number of homes available to rent in cities is 43% lower. Because of this, city centre rents have hit their highest level in 13 years.

Rental figures tend to grow with the capital growth figures in an area as this broadly indicates that an area is popular or ‘on the up’. This symbiotic relationship partly explains why rents in the North West increased by 6.3% between 2020 and 2021.