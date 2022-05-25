Egypt - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Egypt progresses with digital transformation projects

Sydney, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets.

In mid-2015 the number of subscribers fell in line with efforts by the regulator to enforce SIM card registration data and remove subscribers failing to register. Similar processes led to a decline in the number of subscribers in 2018.



In common with most markets in the region, the various mobile technologies account for the vast majority of all internet connections. About 62% of all mobile subscribers used mobile internet services as of late 2021, compared to 52% a year earlier.



LTE was slow to get established in Egypt, though this was partly because three MNOs initially rejected the terms associated with the LTE licences offered. The issue was resolved in 2017, and since then the reach of LTE infrastructure has developed rapidly.



The development of 5G has also been slow, though there have been many trials since 2019. The New Administrative Capital being built east of Cairo will be the main location for commercial 5G services in the first instance, though there are more than a dozen smart city projects across the country where 5G could also be launched. Operators had to wait until late 2021 to secure spectrum in the 2.6GHz band which had been offered to them a year earlier. This delay means that 5G will not be available until much later in 2022.



Key developments:





Telecom regulator and the Egyptian Competition Authority jointly regulating competition promoting investment in the telecom market;

Government planning to connection 60 million citizens to fibre broadband;

Etisalat Egypt planning 5G launch in the New Administrative Capital;

Orange Egypt secures data centre contract for the proposed new capital city;

Telecom Egypt begins developing the HARP submarine cable system;

Orange Egypt, Vodafone Egypt, Telecom Egypt sign $2 billion infrastructure sharing deal;

Regulator releases 2.6GHz spectrum to three MNOs;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to June 2020, government’s ICT indicators to September 2021, telcos’ operating and financial data to Q3 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:





Telecom Egypt, Menatel, NilePhone, Raya Telecom, Orange Egypt (Mobinil, ECMS, Orascom Telecom, Global Telecom Holding), Vodafone Egypt, Etisalat Misr, Thuraya, Iridium, Inmarsat, Alkan Communications, EgyptSat, MobiServe, EgyNet, LINKdotNET, Nile Online, Yalla, Equant, Noor, Vodafone Data (Raya Telecom), Batelco, Soficom, Egypt Network, Internet Egypt, MenaNet, MenaSat, iSkySat, StormSat Egypt, PLC International







