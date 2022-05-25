Zambia licences a fourth mobile market operator

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Zambia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





Huawei is upgrading the state-owned network managed by Zamtel with 5G-enabled equipment.The MNOs are considered to have sufficient capacity with their LTE networks that they are not too pressed to invest in 5G, and can afford to wait until such time as a range of cheaper devices becomes available, and the additional capacity provided by new cable networks connecting to Zimbabwe and the DRC have their effect on reducing internet access pricing.In July 2021 the regulator launched a public consultation on its proposal for auctioning spectrum in the 700MHz, 2.6GHz, 26GHz, and 3.5GHz bands for 5G use. The mix of bands, covering a wide range to encompass urban and rural scenarios, was considered suitable to meet MNOs’ requirements for capacity and coverage.



Key developments





MTN Zambia begins 5G trials with Huawei;

Government makes progress with the SMART Zambia project;

Fourth licensee Beeline Telecoms preps for delayed service launch in mid-2022;

Regulator consults on spectrum bands to be auctioned for 5G;

Government establishes a Ministry of Technology and Science to promote the use of ICT;

Paratus Group opens a carrier-neutral data centre in Lusaka;

Huawei contracted to upgrade state-owned mobile tower network for 5G;

MTN Zambia announces FttP rollout plans via its ‘Connected Home’ initiative, launches micro lending service Kongola;

National Data Centre opens as part of the government’s Smart Zambia project;

Report update includes the regulator’s market updates to December 2021, operator data to Q1 2022, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report





Zambia Telecommunications (Zamtel, LAP Green); MTN Zambia; Bharti Airtel; Cell Z (Zamtel); ZamNet; Coppernet Solutions; UUNet Zambia; Microlink Technologies; AfriConnect; Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO); Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC); Comium.







Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Zambia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665