Morocco Reports 200 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, May 25 - Morocco recorded 200 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Tuesday, adding that 132 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,826,314 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,306,689, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,388,126 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,166,916 while recoveries increased to 1,149,788, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.5%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (93), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (54), Marrakech-Safi (20), Fez-Meknes (10), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (09), Souss-Massa (07), Guelmim-Oued Noun (03), Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (02) and Béni Mellal-Khénifra (02).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they stood at 16,075 (fatality rate of 1.4%) with no new death recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases increased to 1,053, while four severe cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 19.

MAP 24 mai 2022