Global Catalog Management System Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Catalog Management System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the catalog management system market size is expected to grow from $2.7 billion in 2021 to $2.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. As per TBRC’s catalog management system market research the market size is expected to grow to $3.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.5%. The increasing demand from the e-commerce industry for catalog management solutions is expected to drive the growth of the catalog management system market going forward.

The catalog management system market consists of sales of catalogs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that enable brand suppliers to deliver quality product data across a full catalog in a buyer's required format. The catalog management system consolidates and structures data of e-commerce products into a single, digital point of reference, which includes catalogs for both buyer and the merchant.

Global Catalog Management System Market Trends

Artificial intelligence and automation have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in catalog management systems. The catalog management system is a process that enables brand suppliers to deliver quality product data across a full catalog. Artificial intelligence and automation are approaches and theories that are used to construct computers that can simulate intelligence. The catalog system's AI and automation improve product tagging, description, visualization, catalog insights, and other features.

Global Catalog Management System Market Segments

The global catalog management system market is segmented:

By Type: Product Catalogs, Service Catalogs

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical: BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, Telecom, IT, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others

By Geography: The global catalog management system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: IBM, SAP, Oracle, Salsify, Coupa Software, ServiceNow, Proactis, Broadcom, Fujitsu, Comarch, Zycus, GEP, Ericsson, Amdocs, Episerver, Hansen Technologies, Vinculum, Claritum, eJeeva, SunTec, Plytix, Mirakl, Sellercloud, Vroozi, CatBase, Akeneo, nChannel, Contalog, and Sales Layer.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

