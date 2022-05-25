Global Food Extrusion Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the food extrusion market size is expected to grow to $101.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The rapid growth in the consumption of processed food is expected to propel the food extrusion industry growth going forward.

The food extrusion market consists of sales of processed food by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that improve the digestibility of various plant components such as starch and proteins, which results in providing improved quality and digestibility of the food products. Food extrusion is a technique that involves applying a force to a material, causing it to flow through a perforated plate or dye opening, resulting in food products of the required size, texture, and shape.

Global Food Extrusion Market Trends

Technological innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the food extrusion market. Major companies operating in the food extrusion market are developing new technological innovations to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in August 2021, GEA, a German-based company that designs and manufactures food extrusion machinery launched its high-capacity extruder named as Tru Twin series based on screw assembly technology. By using this Tru Twin series, users can increase the production capacity up to 40%. This model is used for both the food and pet food industries. This model of the Tru Twin series helps to increase the production capacity of the plants.

Global Food Extrusion Market Segments

The global food extrusion market is segmented:

1) By Extruder: Single Screw, Twin Screw, Contra-Twin Screw

By Process: Cold, Hot

By Product Type: Savory Snacks, Breakfast Cereals, Breads, Flours and Starches, Textured Protein, Functional Ingredients, Others

By Geography: The global food extrusion market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides food extrusion global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global food extrusion market, food extrusion market share, food extrusion market segments and geographies, food extrusion market players, food extrusion market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The food extrusion market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bühler Holding AG, Akron Tool & Die Co Inc, Coperion GmbH, Baker Perkins Ltd, Pavan SPA, Kahl Group, American Extrusion International, The Bonnot Company, Shandong Light M&E Co. Ltd, Snactek Food Machines Pvt. Ltd., Doering Systems Inc., PacMoore Products Corporate, and Amandus Kahl GmbH & Co. KG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

