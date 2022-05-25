The Buy-to-Let Mortgage Bounce Back

The early part of 2022 is showing all the signs of a buy-to-let resurgence, with the number of landlord purchases at their highest level since 2016.

While UK based investors are trying to outrun rising inflation, UK expats and foreign nationals don’t have this same requirement limiting their investment prospects.

As always, speaking to an expert mortgage broker will help to find the best location for investment given the investors’ specific goals, as well as identifying the best deals in a competitive UK expat and foreign national mortgage market.