Electric Parking Brake Market Growth Factor: Rising Prevalence of Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles
Electric Parking Brake Market Sales to Reach USD 9414.1 million by 2028NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth will originate from North America for the "Electric Parking Brake Market Geographic, Financial Highlights Analysis till 2031" published by Market.us research company. The global Electric Parking Brake market size is expected to grow from USD 5465.7 million in 2018 to USD 9414.1 million by 2028, at a achieve Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.70% during the forecast period. This market research report comes with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast (2022-2031), the report also provides brief information about the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.
Electric parking brakes use electricity to stop a car. They are usually operated by pushing a button on the dashboard. The electric brake system sends a current through the brake cables to stop the car. They offer a number of advantages over traditional parking brakes, including improved safety and fuel economy. Electric parking brakes work by using a small electric motor to apply the parking brake. This eliminates the need for cables and pulleys, which can wear out over time. Electric parking brakes are also much easier to use than traditional parking brakes. All you have to do is push a button to apply them.
Market.us also works closely with customers to better understand the technology, properties, market environment statistics, and help them develop innovative and commercialization strategies. A comprehensive document comprising details regarding important parameters like the trade scheme analysis, market segmentation, and also the seller matrix, the Electric Parking Brake market report additionally contains information on the crucial trade insights for core players. This report provides market insights and crucial market data, such as figures, technological and product advances, and analysis of key segments. The North America region contributed the largest market share in the year 2021. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand from various industries, such as Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles.
Note: Market.us research teams are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the Electric Parking Brake market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Who is winning?
Top manufacturers of Electric Parking Brake market are acquired small players to expand their geographic reach. Moreover, TRW, KUSTER, Continental, DURA, AISIN, Mando, SKF, Hyundai Mobis, Wuhu Bethel, APG, Zhejiang Wanchao are focusing on new product developments and strategic partnerships with suppliers and distributors in various regions (Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.) across the globe to strengthen the market reach and drive the demand for effective Electric Parking Brake.
Electric Parking Brake Market Trends and Drivers:
The market is primarily driven by the increasing applications of Electric Parking Brake across various end-use sectors. Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the Electric Parking Brake market. The top key companies are focusing on new technologies to lead this market. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made by looking at the holistic picture of the market. Some of the leading manufacturers included in the market are
TRW
KUSTER
Continental
DURA
AISIN
Mando
SKF
Hyundai Mobis
Wuhu Bethel
APG
Zhejiang Wanchao.
The delegate segments and sub-section of the Electric Parking Brake market are explained below:
The market can be segmented into Product Types as
Electric-hydraulic Caliper Systems
Cable-pull Systems
Major Applications/End users:
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
The base of geography, the world market of Electric Parking Brake has been segmented as follows:
1. North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)
2. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)
3. Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)
4. Central and South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
5. The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
And so much more.
