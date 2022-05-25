Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Industry Growth, Trends, Top Organizations and Forecast 2022-2027

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global minimally invasive surgery market to reach US$ 70.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.39% during 2022-27.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 46.2 Billion in 2021. Minimally invasive (MI) surgery stands for the technique used to limit the number of incisions and cuts made during a surgical process. In this method, healthcare providers utilize small tools, such as endoscopes or mini cameras, which are attached to a slender pipe to move through tiny incisions made in the body. This aids in mapping out endoscopic images, allowing the surgeon to have a clearer vision of the surgical area. Minimally invasive surgeries have gained traction across the globe as they enable routine medical processes to be carried out precisely and safely using specialized tools.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the expanding geriatric population, is primarily driving the minimally invasive surgery market. Furthermore, the growing investments made by the government bodies in the healthcare sector and the increasing per capita medical expenditures are also propelling the market growth. In addition to this, MI surgeries are considered a safer alternative than conventional open surgeries, resulting in their escalating adoption by healthcare professionals, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the inflating need to ensure reduced hospital stay durations while lowering the chances of patient trauma and complications are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the elevating incidences of lifestyle diseases, cardiac illnesses, cancer, etc., are expected to stimulate the minimally invasive surgery market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global minimally invasive surgery market to reach US$ 70.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.39% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Zimmer Biomet Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

GE Healthcare

Intuitive

Eximis Surgical

Stryker Corporation

Arthrex, B. Braun

Bauer Medical

Check-Cap

Cook Medical

OmniGuide, Inc.

Orthofix Holdings,Inc

Pentax

Philips Healthcare

RF System

Smith & Nephew

TransEnterix

Virtual Ports

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Surgical Devices

Laparoscopy Devices

Monitoring and Visualization Devices

Breakup by Application:

Bariatric Surgery

Breast Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Gynaecological Surgery

Orthopedics and Spine Surgery

Thoracic Surgery

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

