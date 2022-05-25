Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Industry Growth, Trends, Top Organizations and Forecast 2022-2027
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global minimally invasive surgery market to reach US$ 70.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.39% during 2022-27.
According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global market reached a value of US$ 46.2 Billion in 2021. Minimally invasive (MI) surgery stands for the technique used to limit the number of incisions and cuts made during a surgical process. In this method, healthcare providers utilize small tools, such as endoscopes or mini cameras, which are attached to a slender pipe to move through tiny incisions made in the body. This aids in mapping out endoscopic images, allowing the surgeon to have a clearer vision of the surgical area. Minimally invasive surgeries have gained traction across the globe as they enable routine medical processes to be carried out precisely and safely using specialized tools.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the expanding geriatric population, is primarily driving the minimally invasive surgery market. Furthermore, the growing investments made by the government bodies in the healthcare sector and the increasing per capita medical expenditures are also propelling the market growth. In addition to this, MI surgeries are considered a safer alternative than conventional open surgeries, resulting in their escalating adoption by healthcare professionals, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the inflating need to ensure reduced hospital stay durations while lowering the chances of patient trauma and complications are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the elevating incidences of lifestyle diseases, cardiac illnesses, cancer, etc., are expected to stimulate the minimally invasive surgery market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global minimally invasive surgery market to reach US$ 70.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.39% during 2022-2027.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Zimmer Biomet Inc.
Medtronic Inc.
GE Healthcare
Intuitive
Eximis Surgical
Stryker Corporation
Arthrex, B. Braun
Bauer Medical
Check-Cap
Cook Medical
OmniGuide, Inc.
Orthofix Holdings,Inc
Pentax
Philips Healthcare
RF System
Smith & Nephew
TransEnterix
Virtual Ports
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Surgical Devices
Laparoscopy Devices
Monitoring and Visualization Devices
Breakup by Application:
Bariatric Surgery
Breast Surgery
Cardiac Surgery
Cosmetic Surgery
Gastrointestinal Surgery
Gynaecological Surgery
Orthopedics and Spine Surgery
Thoracic Surgery
Others
Breakup by End-User:
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
