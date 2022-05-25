A Prime Time to Remortgage for UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

Remortgage completions in February 2022 rose by 23%, with instructions increasing by 21% compared to January.

UK expat and foreign national mortgage holders remortgaging now will not only avoid higher standard rates but they can also utilise the chancellor’s new VAT cut on energy saving devices like solar panels, heat pumps, insulation, and wind turbines.

The Bank of England has indicated that more rate rises are likely in the future, with predictions expecting the base rate to rise to 1.25% by the end of 2022.