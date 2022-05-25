Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2022-2027: Global Size, Growth, Industry Trends and Competitive Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global drug discovery informatics market reached a value of US$ 2.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.62% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/drug-discovery-informatics-market/requestsample

Drug discovery informatics (DDI) refer to sophisticated bioinformatic algorithmic solutions that evaluate large volumes of biomechanical data regarding gene expression, drug, and disease. They involve a set of software and hardware-based tools, which assist in protecting databases, discovering drugs for their formulation, docking, interpreting, visualizing, and preparing data. Apart from this, drug discovery informatics aid in generating insights related to the development of several drugs post their experimentation in clinical laboratories and customizing systems for different aspects of data. Consequently, they are extensively used in healthcare institutions, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology organizations, and contract research organizations (CROs) for making clinical decisions, managing trials, and performing pharmacovigilance tasks.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The drug discovery informatics market is majorly being driven by the increasing prevalence of various chronic disorders and the growing need for effective medication moieties at affordable prices to treat rare diseases. In line with this, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection has prompted governments of several nations to invest in the pharmaceutical industry to perform drug discovery for manufacturing novel vaccines. This, in turn, supplemented the widespread adoption of drug discovery informatics for performing virtual screening of molecules, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

The introduction of in-silico modelling tools and physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBK) simulator that assists in supporting pediatric dose selection for small molecule drugs and forecasting pharmacokinetic outcomes are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the extensive deployment of drug discovery informatics in the healthcare sector for managing biological information from multiple sources and analyzing new drug entities is propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as strategic collaborations amongst key players and continuous investments in the research and development (R&D) activities for identifying diverse applications of drug discovery informatics and improving its efficacy, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the drug discovery informatics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Accenture Plc

• Certara

• Charles River Laboratories Inc.

• Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.

• Eurofins DiscoverX Products

• Infosys Ltd.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Jubilant Biosys Limited

• Oracle Corporation

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Selvita

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global drug discovery informatics market on the basis of workflow, function, mode, end user and region.

Breakup by Workflow:

• Drug Discovery

• Drug Development

Breakup by Function:

• Sequence Analysis Platforms

• Molecular Modeling

• Molecular Docking

• Clinical Trial Data Management

• Others

Breakup by Mode:

• Outsourced

• In-house

Breakup by End User:

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research Organization (CROs)

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3515&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.