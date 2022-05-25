India Acetonitrile Market Report 2022-27: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand

India Acetonitrile Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India acetonitrile market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Acetonitrile Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the India market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during 2022-2027. Acetonitrile, also known as ethanenitrile or methyl cyanide, refers to a lethal and colorless solvent. It is a simple and small organic nitrile produced in the form of acrylonitrile with an ether-like odor. Acetonitrile is widely available in the derivative and solvent variants. It is commonly used in perfumes, acrylic nail removers, batteries, etc. Acetonitrile is also utilized to extract fatty acids from animal and vegetable oils and finds several applications across numerous industries, such as pharmaceutical, automotive, agriculture, etc.

The growing product adoption as a solvent in the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing antibiotics and insulin is primarily driving the India acetonitrile market. Moreover, the continuous launch of various favorable initiatives by the Indian government, including the National Food Security Mission (NFSM), is leading to the escalating demand for acetonitrile-based agrochemicals. Apart from this, acetonitrile is also used for synthesizing artificial pesticides and fertilizers in the agriculture sector. Furthermore, the increasing product utilization as a solvent in liquid chromatography to influence the interaction between adsorbents and sample components is also catalyzing the market growth. In addition to this, the elevating product requirement in the chemical processing industry, along with its rising utilization for recrystallization of drugs, is expected to fuel the India acetonitrile market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India acetonitrile market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End Use:

Pharmaceuticals

Analytical Industry

Agrochemicals

Extraction Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

