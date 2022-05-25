Iris Recognition Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2030

Reports And Data

The global iris recognition market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest market research report, titled ‘Iris Recognition Market By Product Type (Smartphones, Wearables, Tablets and Notebook, PCs/ Laptops, Scanners), By End Use (Healthcare, Electronics, BFSI, Military and Defense), and By Region Forecast to 2030,’ provides readers with deep insights into the Iris Recognition industry and analyzes its core structure & mechanism. The report draws readers’ attention to the key segments and sub-segments of the industry and offers details on the leading regional markets, intensely competitive scenario, leading product and application segments, technology landscape, sales & distribution networks, and key industry statistics. Critical insights offered by the report are based on extensive market research, expert interviews, and detailed market surveys. The report highlights the key market dynamics including revenue growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, emerging market trends, product innovations, industry revenue growth rate, fluctuating demand & supply graphs, production & consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, import/export analysis, and a wide range of macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

Market Dynamics:

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Iris Id, Inc.

Bioenable Technologies

Smartmatic International Corporation

Crossmatch Technologies Inc.

3M Cogent Inc.

Safran SA

Irisguard Inc.

Eyelock Inc.

Sri International Inc.

Thales Group

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

M2SYS Technology

HID Global

IrisGuard Ltd.

Princeton Identity

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Smartphones

Wearables

Tablets and Notebook

PCs/Laptops and scanners

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Healthcare

BFSI

Military and Defense

Electronics

Global Iris Recognition Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Regional Overview of the Global Iris Recognition Market:

The global Iris Recognition market report covers the key regional markets including North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Under this section, the report highlights the major regions in the global Iris Recognition market and discusses the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, distribution channels, sales networks, and other key elements.

