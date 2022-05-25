Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,660 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bonta Issues Statement on School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued the following statement regarding the May 24 school shooting in Texas, leaving at least 19 children and two adults dead. 

“Today is a dark day. I wish that in our nation we could say that a day like today is rare. Sadly, it is all too familiar. The fact is, too many people are killed by gun violence in America. Our nation’s gun murder rate feels even more abhorrent on days like today, when 21 people — the majority of them children — were gunned down at an elementary school. Last week it was Laguna Woods. The week before, Buffalo. There have been more mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022 than days in the year. And while there may be many leaders in Congress who will send prayers and condolences, many of those same individuals will do nothing to address the pervasive sickness facing our country when it comes to gun violence. America, we must do better.

In California, we refuse to accept the current norm. We will continue to call on our federal leaders and neighboring states to do more, because our nation’s current standard for preventing gun violence is unacceptable. Our children should not suffer this burden. Lockdown drills, metal detectors, and schools that look like prisons are not the answer – we need commonsense gun safety laws. We need fewer guns on our streets, not more. We need fewer guns in the hands of young people, not more. We need to regulate ghost gun kits, and hold accountable those who manufacture and sell them illegally. We need to share data, and develop solutions, so that we can truly prevent a tragedy like what occurred in Uvalde, TX today from ever happening again. And we need partners at every level to help — not to push back. 

We mourn for the people of Texas and the families who have lost a loved one today. And we are sick and tired of seeing young and promising lives cut short due to gun violence. We at the California Department of Justice know that addressing gun violence is critical to public safety. And I, as your Attorney General, vow to do much more than send thoughts and prayers.”

 

You just read:

Attorney General Bonta Issues Statement on School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.