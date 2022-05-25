Indian Shrimp Market Price Trends, Size, Share, Demand and Forecast during 2022-2027 - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Indian Shrimp Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the Indian shrimp market reached a value of US$ 6.5 Billion in 2021. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2027.

Indian Shrimp Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the easy availability of disease-free and healthy shrimp in India. The country has a long coastline and favorable geographical conditions suited for shrimp culture. This, along with the easy availability and affordability of land and labor across the country and the relatively lower shrimp production costs, has led India to become one of the largest shrimp exporters and the primary source of frozen shrimp products across the globe, especially in the United States and European Union. The increasing demand for shrimp products on the global levels is, therefore, providing a thrust to the domestic market growth. Moreover, rapid urbanization and the growing popularity of regional as well as international cuisines across India have led the masses to incorporate shrimp in their daily diets. This is further supported by the increasing awareness regarding the numerous health benefits offered by its consumption. Moreover, there has been a rising demand for ready-to-eat food products due to the hectic lifestyles led by the majority of the population and their shifting dietary preferences. This, coupled with the inflating disposable incomes of individuals, has facilitated the uptake of frozen and processed shrimp products across the country. Furthermore, the Government of India is undertaking various initiatives to encourage organic shrimp farming practices in an attempt to reduce the environmental impact of shrimp aquaculture, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the Indian shrimp market, along with forecasts at the country and state level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on species and shrimp size.

Competitive Landscape:

Nekkanti Sea Foods Limited

Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited

Devi Sea Foods Limited

Falcon Marine Exports Ltd

BMR Group

Baby Marine (Eastern) Exports

Sandhya Marines Ltd

Apex Frozen Foods Limited

Ananda Aqua Exports Private Limited

Crystal Sea Foods Private Limited

Citrus Alpha Marine LLP

Jaya Lakshmi Seafoods Private Limited

Ifb Agro Industries Limited

SSF Limited

M.Fisheries

JRJ Seafoods India Private Limited

Anjaneya Sea Foods

Kings Infra Ventures Limited

Kadalkanny Frozen Foods

The Waterbase Limited

Geo Sea Foods Exports Private Limited

Abad Fisheries Private Limited

K V Marine Exports

Liberty Group of Seafood Companies

Kader Exports Private Limited

Liberty Frozen Foods Private Limited

Devi Marine Foods Exports Private Limited

Zeal Aqua Limited

Frontline Exports Private Limited

Jude Foods India Private Limited.

Breakup by Species:

Penaeus Vannamei

Penaeus Monodon

Others

Breakup by Shrimp Size:

Size 31-40

Size 41-50

Size 51-60

Size 61-70

Size >70

Others

Breakup by State:

West Bengal

Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh

Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-shrimp-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

