Asigra Launches Channel Program with Enhanced VAR/MSP Support and New VAD Addition
Asigra Tiger’s Den Channel Program to Help Better Secure Customer Data while Accelerating ProfitsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asigra Inc., a leader in cyber-secure backup and recovery, today announced the Tiger’s Den Channel Program with significant updates to tiered discounting, new product marketing materials, enhanced partner services and support as well as a new engagement package for value added distributors (VADs) designed to increase global product availability.
As business today come under increasing pressure to secure corporate data, both in primary and secondary storage environments, solution providers globally are moving quickly to meet the needs of these organizations. As a leader in secure data protection, Asigra is working with channel partners across all major continents to ensure access to the industry’s most secure backup and recovery platform available. To accelerate these efforts, the Tiger’s Den Channel Program includes new incentives, educational content and opportunities for wider range of IT product and service providers.
New for 2022 are several enhancements, including:
• Expanded VAR and MSP support – This includes the program opening to a broader range of partners with several Asigra platform delivery options, either as a complete service, partial service, highly distributed service or internally deployed by the customer and managed by the solution provider.
• Sales and Customer Engagement - Asigra’s salespeople, pre-sales engineers and our distribution partners will be available to assist with demonstrations, pre-sales consulting, assistance with backup designs, sales calls, and other sales activities. The company will respond to sales assistance requests within one business day or less. We know that when business is on the line, fast assistance is needed and we’re here to help.
• Revamped Partner Portal – An updated suite of sales and marketing collaterals are now available in the Asigra partner portal, which have been changed to reflect the evolution in backup and recovery today – especially in the area of cybersecurity and ransomware 2.0.
• Tiered Discounting Program – Asigra is now going beyond its traditional discounting program and offering a number of new options available to partners to assist in securing business opportunities, including specialized tiers for both MSPs and VARs.
• Value Added Distributor Program – In order to increase the company’s footprint both nationally and globally, Asigra’s VAD program is adding an additional partner tier to its ecosystem to reach a wider array of partners. Local VADs will provide an added layer of support as well as regional expertise.
• Partner Leads – The company is driving market-leading awareness and lead-gen campaigns to educate the market about outdated backup security practices that leave their customers vulnerable. As these activities drive leads to the company, they are provided to partners in support of their businesses.
• 100% Channel Focused - Unlike other backup software providers, Asigra is 100% channel-driven. The company offers industry-leading pricing, and will never compete for customers. Asigra sales experts work with partners as a team, helping with marketing support to drive more leads and sales support to close more business.
"With guidance from Data2Vault and Asigra, our customer adopted a more security-focused data protection posture to protect against emerging threats such as evolved Ransomware targeting cloud data," said Mark Saville, Director, Data2Vault. "As we focus on delivering best-in-class IT infrastructure solutions, Asigra has been instrumental in delivering highly secure and compliant data protection enablement and ongoing support to ensure customer data is protected. Based on the opportunities we are opening up and clients we are onboarding, the Attack Loop defense for MS365 is a real winner. It doesn’t seem that the approach to detecting malware from the competition is as effective."
The Tigris Data Protection platform prevents ransomware 2.0 and other advanced forms of malicious malware from accessing and affecting backup data. The software provides advanced detection and mitigation for safe, secure, and reliable backup and data recovery. The ultra-secure platform includes the industry’s first zero-day Attack-Loop preventative technology using bi-directional malware detection, zero-day exploit protection, variable repository naming, and Deep MFA (multi-factor authentication) for a full defensive suite against ransomware variants and other cyber-attacks on backup data.
“Backup data security is essential for proper recovery and compliance as threats continue to escalate globally,” said Chris Gilkes, VP, Worldwide Sales for Asigra “Our expanded channel program will be instrumental in driving partner success in this area, reducing the potential for ransomware attacks and delivering greater opportunities and revenue for partners.”
About Asigra
Trusted since 1986, Asigra advanced AI-enabled data protection platform is proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations worldwide the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most secure backup and recovery solution for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases, applications, SaaS, and IaaS based applications, Asigra protects sensitive data with anti-ransomware defense and 100% recovery assurance. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by TechTarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and is positioned well in leading market research. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.
Asigra and the Asigra logo are trademarks of Asigra Inc.
