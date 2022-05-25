Cutting Winner: SCULPFUN S10 Laser Engraver

High-tech laser company SCULPFUN uses the most advanced diode laser beam shaping technology to make such a small laser very powerful

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser engraving technology has been ameliorated continuously over 60 years, from CO2 lasers to fiber lasers. Now it turns out Diode Lasers Beam Shaping Technology. Although fiber lasers and CO2 lasers machines are most common, there are some disadvantages that can’t be ignored such as low energy density, very short service life, high overall cost from machine price to maintenance cost, limited materials allowed, and other disacantages like operating system complexity and software incompatibility. To figure out a solution to all the issues that mentions above, SCULPFUN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, a company focusing on sculpture product, presents a new 10W laser engraver with high speed air assist - Sculpfun S10 Laser Engraver.

Technology Fuels the Future of Engraving

S10 still adopts the latest technology - Ultra-thin High Density 10W Laser Beam Shaping Technology that makes it superior to its predecessors.

Ultra-thin high density 10W laser beam shaping technology: The S10 laser output power is increased to 10W, which is twice that of the S9. But S10 obtains the same ultra-thin laser beam with 0.08mm focus as S9 , which means S10 has higher energy density, stronger cutting penetration and engraving capabilities.

Powerful high-speed air assist: S10 is equipped with a high-speed air assist nozzle. The difference of this nozzle is that it has an advanced fluid mechanics design to better utilize the air pressure. When using the same air compressor, the S10 spray airflow faster. For example, when using 30L/min, 0.03Mpa air compressor, the S10 nozzle will spray high-speed airflow up to 14.5m/s. This will greatly improve the cutting penetration and cutting efficiency.

Faster, stronger, cleaner: Combining advanced high-speed air assist and 10W high density laser, S10 shows comparable to industrial-grade wood cutting performance: First, the cutting efficiency is greatly improved, cut faster; Second, the cutting penetration is stronger, and many high-density woods can be cut; Third, the cutting surface is cleaner, the powerful airflow blows away the residue, so that there is no stain on the surface of the cutting object.

Powerful High-speed Air Assist

Detailed Features Lead to Success

Apart from the latest technology, Sculpfun S10 Laser Engraver is granted for 2 patents for the utility model and 2 patents for the design. There are some feature highlights that make the higher-end machine user-friendly.

Industrial-grade cutting accuracy: S10 adopts industrial high-precision linear slide rail X-axis, which makes it get industrial-grade engraving accuracy. When comparing the small engraving details, S10 does not have the wave lines that other ordinary engraving machines appear.

More advanced and upgradable 32-bit motherboard: The S10 motherboard uses 32-bit chips, with faster computing speed, and it still reserves Z-axis and limit switch functions to facilitate people to upgrade the engraving machine. It still perfectly supports laser cutting software like Lightburn and LaserGRBL.

Adjustable laser eye shield: The S10 laser is equipped with a detachable eye shield, which will not dazzle even without glasses. And if you don't need it, you can easily disassemble the eye shield.

Safe design: There is a very safe and eye-catching power switch on the machine, you can directly and quickly turn off the power in an emergency. The all-metal body makes the machine very sturdy and durable.

Expandable engraving area: S10 keeps Y-axis expandable design like S9, the original engraving area is about 400x400mm, but you can buy S10 Y-axis extension kit to expand the engraving area to 400X950mm, which can help you get 230% of the engraving area at a very low price. This can help you better to deal with large-area engraving or cutting work.

Innovation Creats Excellent User Experiences

“The laser is just great. I'm absolutely thrilled. When opening the cardboard box, it quickly becomes apparent that everything is well thought out. Clean, each part individually packed is stored in a designated space. Screw bags are numbered, the tool is completely included. The setup is really simple…The results are much more than I had hoped for and I am very happy to be able to implement my ideas with them.”

User review on Banggood

“The assembly was easy, just follow the instructions. Cuts and engraves perfectly!”

User reviews on Amazon

