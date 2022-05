Integration of Artificial Intelligence Technology to Drive the Commercial Drones Industry

commercial drones industry: Japan is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period

Commercial Drones Market Analysis by Type (Multi-Rotor, Single Rotor, Fixed-Wing, Hybrid Commercial Drones), by Application (Precision Agriculture, Aerial Photography, Surveillance ), by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global commercial drones industry was valued at US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021, and is scheduled to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 13.5% in 2022, being valued at US$ 5.9 Billion. From 2022-2032, the industry is projected to flourish at a 9.2% value CAGR, expected to reach a market value of US$ 14.2 Billion. Overall, a dollar opportunity worth US$ 8.3 Billion is projected throughout the period of assessment.

Prominent Key players of the Commercial Drones market survey report:
BAE Systems
General Dynamics Corporation
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Draganfly
DJI Innovations

Key Segments Covered in the Commercial Drones Industry Survey

Commercial Drones by Type
Multi-Rotor Commercial Drones
Single Rotor Commercial Drones
Fixed-Wing Commercial Drones
Hybrid Commercial Drones
Other Commercial Drones

Commercial Drones by Application
Commercial Drones for Precision Agriculture
Commercial Drones for Aerial Photography
Commercial Drones for Surveillance
Commercial Drones for Survey Mapping
Commercial Drones for Energy
Commercial Drones for Other Applications

Commercial Drones by Region
North America Commercial Drones Market
Europe Commercial Drones Market
Asia Pacific Commercial Drones Market
Middle East & Africa Commercial Drones Market
Latin America Commercial Drones Market

The insights for each vendor consists of:
Company profile
SWOT analysis
Main market information
Market share
Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Commercial Drones Market report provide to the readers?
Commercial Drones fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Commercial Drones player.
Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Commercial Drones in detail.
Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence , and social media platforms on the global Commercial Drones.

The report covers following Commercial Drones Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Commercial Drones market:
Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Commercial Drones
Latest industry Analysis on Commercial Drones Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
Key trends Analysis of Commercial Drones Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
Changing Commercial Drones demand and consumption of diverse products
Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Commercial Drones major players
Commercial Drones Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
Commercial Drones demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth