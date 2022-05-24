Carper, Coons Call for Swift Advance of Sweden & Finland’s NATO Applications

DELAWARE, May 24 - WASHINGTON, DC –U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons (both D-Del.), today joined a bipartisan call for the swift approval of Sweden and Finland’s applications to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). In a letter led by Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Carper and Coons joined more than 80 of their Senate colleagues in urging President Biden to expedite Sweden and Finland’s NATO applications.

“As Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has proven, NATO, along with our democratic partners around the world, is more united than ever in opposition to the illegal acts of war waged by President Putin. Expanding NATO to include Finland and Sweden will send a clear message to Vladimir Putin, and any leader that attempts to follow in his path, that the free world stands ready to defend its values and sovereignty,” the Senators wrote.

The Senators also affirmed their support for Sweden and Finland’s applications as part of the Senate’s constitutional role to provide advice and consent for NATO enlargement.

“Members of the U.S. Senate take seriously our role in advising and consenting to NATO enlargement, a process that must be approved by all NATO member states. We affirm our support for Sweden and Finland’s applications for membership. In addition, we pledge to work closely with you and with our Senate colleagues to ensure that their applications are swiftly considered and approved by the Senate,” they wrote. “The transatlantic alliance has never been more crucial to global security and stability. The addition of these two important allies to NATO will ensure the alliance’s resilience and readiness, and we look forward to welcoming Sweden and Finland to NATO.”

Final text of the letter is available here.

