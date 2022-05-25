Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige declares emergency relief period to address food insecurity

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige signed a second emergency proclamation to allow the continuation of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in line with the federal COVID emergency.

SNAP is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is the largest food nutrition assistance program in the country. It benefits eligible low-income individuals and families through an Electronic Benefits Transfer card, which can be used to purchase eligible food items in authorized retail stores.

“Many Hawaiʻi families continue to suffer from food insecurity as they struggle to provide food for themselves and their families because of the effects of the pandemic. This is compounded by the continued increase in the cost of living,” said Gov. Ige. “Without additional support from SNAP, families may not be able to adequately feed their families. This food insecurity poses a threat to the health, safety and welfare of our communities and constitutes this emergency declaration.”

The disaster emergency relief period continues through July 22, 2022.

