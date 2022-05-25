Change Your World Day aims to transform lives
BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brisbane writing expert Eddy Andrews came from humble beginnings in Queensland, Australia to helping people transform their lives, is launching a Change Your World Day straight after RUOK? Day on September 9. The Change Your World Day on September 10 gives people a pathway to reset their lives after the upheaval, disorder and struggles many have experienced during the extended Covid pandemic.
The author of Eddy Andrews Top Tips for Life shares his story of how he overcame unspeakable challenges to being a talented author, sought-after football coach, winning business awards and gaining an English degree while proactively raising two sons. As part of Change Your World Day, Eddy has created a REST system to support people as they heal, nurture and grow, especially during the current climate. RESET stands for...
Recognise - The first step to healing is to understand where you are now, why you want to change, what your triggers are and how they are keeping you stuck.
Evaluate - Assess different areas of your life and identify what you need to change or who you need to let go of to give you the freedom to grow and thrive.
Specify - Set a clear intention on how you are going to make those changes and stay focused and committed when life gets challenging.
Transform - Finally, we create a step-by-step process to take positive action towards your goals and create momentum to maintain the results you truly want.
“Many people don’t explore who they are or discover their full potential. They live limited lives based on past experiences, how others have treated them or trying to fulfill unrealistic expectations put on by themselves or others.” Eddy said.
“There has never been a better time than now to reinvent yourself, take your power back and regain control over your own life. Human beings have the most incredible potential but very few ever realise theirs.” He said.
Eddy has taken the last 24 months to create the Reset system.
For more details, visit www.eddyandrews.com
Eddy Andrews
