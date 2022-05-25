Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,630 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige orders flags at half-staff honoring victims of school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, immediately, until sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022. This action is a mark of respect for the 14 children and one teacher who were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas this morning.

“I join our nation in mourning the tragic and senseless loss of these innocent victims, and I stand with the families of those affected by this horrific act of violence. On behalf of the State of Hawai‘i, I express my deepest condolences to the victims’ families, the faculty, staff and student body at Robb Elementary School, and the Uvalde community in Texas,” Gov. Ige said.

President Joe Biden’s proclamation can be found here.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

Mobile: 808-798-3929

[email protected]

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

Mobile: 808-265-7974

[email protected]

You just read:

Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige orders flags at half-staff honoring victims of school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.