Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige orders flags at half-staff honoring victims of school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, immediately, until sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022. This action is a mark of respect for the 14 children and one teacher who were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas this morning.

“I join our nation in mourning the tragic and senseless loss of these innocent victims, and I stand with the families of those affected by this horrific act of violence. On behalf of the State of Hawai‘i, I express my deepest condolences to the victims’ families, the faculty, staff and student body at Robb Elementary School, and the Uvalde community in Texas,” Gov. Ige said.

President Joe Biden’s proclamation can be found here.

