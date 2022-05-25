THOMAS OFNER DEBUNKING SOCIETY NORMS IN HIS NEW BOOK –THE STELLER OBJECT
EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Thomas Ofner in the upcoming U.S Book Show being held in the month of May from 23rd till 26th 2022 in U.S Book Show, which is a virtual trade show for the publishing industry. This is sponsored by Publishers Weekly and this year’s exhibition is centred on big book. They have many author and book panels, editor’s pick panels, keynotes, bookseller panels and much more. Librarians and booksellers can attend the virtual show free of cost.
Ofner’s book, The Steller Object is an inspirational novel that ends in a tragedy. Joshua, the protagonist of the book is a smart, intellectual young lad living in Alabama before abolitionism took place. This was the time of apartheid and Joshua fell in love with a beautiful black woman who he marries later. The journey is about how he tries to change the mindset of the people of Alabama for people with color who he noticed had potential in more than just being a regular workforce. He was also interested in the planets and the stars which is why he enrolls in Harvard to learn about astronomy and proceeds to build Alabama’s first-ever telescope.
This story will take the audience through the life of an ordinary man who sees things beyond the scope of societal stigma; for their worth. This teaches one about how to deal with the choices that is made and their consequences. A book about life, ambition, love and passion.
About The Author
Born and raised in Budapest, Hungary, Thomas Ofner moved to the USA at the age of 14 and quickly became fluent in the English language after which he pursued to write poems and short stories. Soon after graduating high school Ofner was introduced to cognitive science in which he later received his PhD and this knowledge of his is shown through the pages of his book The Stellar Object.
