THOMAS OFNER IS READY FOR BEIJING INTERNATIONAL BOOK FAIR
EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Ofner is coming to Beijing International Book Fair being held from 24h of Aug till 27th of Aug 2022 with his first book The Stellar Object. Founded in 1986, BIBF is hosted by China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co. Ltd. It is now the 2nd largest book fair in the world. This exhibition attracts over 2600 exhibitors from over 100 countries every year. They are now a large scale international publishing exchange event which covers books, animation and other industries. They are also considered to be the most influential book exhibition platform in China and one the biggest international book fair in Asia.
Ofner’s book, The Steller Object is an inspirational novel that ends in a tragedy. Joshua, the protagonist of the book is a smart, intellectual young lad living in Alabama before abolitionism took place. This was the time of apartheid and Joshua fell in love with a beautiful black woman who he marries later. The journey is about how he tries to change the mindset of the people of Alabama for people with color who he noticed had potential in more than just being a regular workforce. He was also interested in the planets and the stars which is why he enrolls in Harvard to learn about astronomy and proceeds to build Alabama’s first-ever telescope.
This story will take the audience through the life of an ordinary man who sees things beyond the scope of societal stigma; for their worth. This teaches one about how to deal with the choices that is made and their consequences. A book about life, ambition, love and passion.
About The Author
Born and raised in Budapest, Hungary, Thomas Ofner moved to the USA at the age of 14 and quickly became fluent in the English language after which he pursued to write poems and short stories. Soon after graduating high school Ofner was introduced to cognitive science in which he later received his PhD and this knowledge of his is shown through the pages of his book The Stellar Object.
Thomas Ofner
Thomas Ofner
Book Writing Bureau
