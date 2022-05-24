UNESCO launches the Mid-Level Professionals Pilot Programme (MLPP)

UNESCO has launched the Mid-Level Professionals Pilot Programme (MLPP). The Mid-Level Professionals Programme (MLPP) is a new recruitment initiative for talented and highly qualified mid-level professionals who wish to start and/or advance their careers as International Civil Servants at UNESCO.

While recruitment is open to candidates from all UNESCO’s Member States, priority consideration, at equal competence, will be given to candidates from non- and under-represented Member States and to internal candidates.

