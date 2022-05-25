New Clean-Label Formulations from Locus PI Accelerate Commercialization of Sustainable Cleaning Products
Carpet shampoo and all-purpose cleaner outperform leading brands by utilizing novel Amphi™ M sophorolipid biosurfactant ingredient
...Amphi M offers better dispersion and solubility of complex soils...”SOLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst a global surge in demand for sustainable cleaning products, Locus Performance Ingredients (Locus PI) today announced an expansion to its formulation library—adding a clean-label carpet shampoo and all-purpose cleaner. The formulations feature the novel Amphi™ M ingredient. It is a USDA certified 100% biobased sophorolipid from the glycolipid biosurfactant class that is on the TSCA inventory. Each ready-to-use formulation is designed to expedite the commercialization of sustainable cleaning products and outperform leading brands.
— Dr. Lee Speight, VP of Product Development for Locus PI
The Need for Natural Surfactants in Cleaning Products
The increased demand for household and industrial cleaning products has been staggering. Between 2020 and 2021, the global household cleaning market increased from $235.76 billion to $320.82 billion. Surfactants are a primary ingredient in almost every cleaning product formulation. However, new regulatory restrictions, label transparency requirements and pressure for sustainable cleaning formulations are creating a growing need for natural surfactant alternatives.
Launching new green cleaning products typically involves demanding reformulation, extensive testing processes and lengthy regulatory approvals on the new ingredients—creating a long path to market. Locus PI’s library of ready-to-use formulations helps streamline the development of sustainable cleaning products. Each formulation features synergistic and multifunctional ingredients that meet regulatory standards, including Amphi M—a natural surfactant in the glycolipid class. The formulations go through rigorous testing to confirm stability and proven cleaning performance against leading brands.
Sustainable Cleaning Product Formulations Have 100% Biobased Natural Surfactants
Amphi™ M sophorolipid can supply the household and industrial cleaning markets—which currently rely heavily on traditional surfactants—with superior efficacy and sustainability in a multitude of applications. Formulators in the cleaning industry finally have access to natural surfactants that not only clear regulatory hurdles, but also are available in volumes required for industrial utilization. The sustainable biosurfactants are non-GMO and USDA certified 100% biobased with the highest renewable carbon index rating.
A picture containing text, sign
Description automatically generated“Readily available and biodegradable natural surfactants, such as our Amphi M sophorolipid biosurfactant, have been on formulators’ R&D wish list for a long time,” said Dr. Lee Speight, vice president of product development for Locus PI. “Stubborn stains that are typically hard to remove—like juice, coffee or waterproof makeup—can now be tackled with a sustainable cleaning formulation. Amphi M offers better dispersion and solubility of complex soils that normally would leave a stain behind, making cleaning easier.”
Sustainable Cleaning Product Formulations for Carpet Shampoo and All-Purpose Cleaner
Locus PI’s ready-to-use cleaning formulations are powerful enough to clean multiple surfaces and soils, and sustainable enough to use without toxicity concerns that come with legacy petrochemical-based cleaners. The first two sustainable cleaning products added to the formulation library are a carpet shampoo and all-purpose cleaner. Both clean-label formulations are free from palm, formaldehyde, 1,4-Dioxane and Proposition 65 trace chemicals.
A screenshot of a computer
Description automatically generated with low confidenceThe sustainable cleaning product formulations highlight the unique multifunctional properties of Amphi M sophorolipid biosurfactants that lift soil and clear stains more effectively than surfactants. Amphi M offers a naturally occurring blend of nonionic and anionic sophorolipids. This results in superior suspension, dispersion and wettability—critical characteristics required by cleaning products. Amphi M is designed for acidic and neutral cleaning formulations and acts as the sole surfactant in these sustainable cleaning product formulations.
Carpet Shampoo Formulation
Carpet shampoos rely on the suspension and dispersion capabilities of the active ingredients to lift and disperse the soil from textiles. When compared to a leading carpet shampoo, Amphi M outperformed in lifting and dispersing waterproof mascara and tomato sauce from carpet fibers, while almost completely removing the stains.
All-Purpose Cleaner Formulation
On hard surfaces, ingredient performance is based on wettability—the ability to penetrate between the soil and the surface. In the all-purpose cleaner formulation, Amphi M sophorolipid was able to lift diverse types of soil from various hard and porous surfaces better than a leading cleaner brand. Its strong emulsification properties enable soils to be removed quickly and completely, for a streak-free surface.
Locus PI’s ready-to-use, sustainable cleaning formulations make it possible for manufacturers to find an easier path to successful clean-label products. The formulations are available for use in consumer and household cleaning through Dow; and for industrial, institutional and professional cleaning applications through Locus Performance Ingredients. Additional formulations are in development. Learn more at LocusPI.com/Get-Formulations.
About Locus Performance Ingredients®
Locus Performance Ingredients™ (Locus PI) is a green tech company dedicated to developing environmentally friendly biosurfactant solutions that replace legacy surfactants and eliminate regulatory challenges in CPG and industrial markets. Using advanced fermentation technology, the team creates performance-driven, sustainable ingredients that are 100% biobased and GMO-free, with no palm oil, Proposition 65, EO, formaldehyde or other trace chemicals. Each biosurfactant is tailored for use in a multitude of applications, with lower usage rates, better performance and a zero-carbon footprint. Locus PI gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized biosurfactant company. For more information, visit LocusPI.com.
Before and After: See Amphi™ M Biosurfactant’s Clean Label Cleaning Formulation in Action!