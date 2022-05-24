Global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumable Market to Witness Notable Growth of USD 78.02 Billion By 2030 : Fior Markets

The report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently released report titled, the global biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumable market is expected to grow from USD 32.55 billion in 2021 to USD 78.02 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The growth in the biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market is primarily attributed to the different industries helping in adopting biopharmaceuticals, the increasing usage of single-use bioprocessing in commercial bioproduction, increasing developments in personalized drugs, and the transition towards bioprocessing 4.0 industries which can present prospects for market development. Single-use systems (SUS) are primarily used for over 82% of bioprocessing functions on a clinical scale. Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and bio manufacturers are predicted to adopt such systems significantly as pipeline SUS products are increasingly approved and penetrate commercial production.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumable market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

In May 2021, Moderna Inc. started upgrading its Massachusetts manufacturing building to expand its COVID-19 facility. Further, a biopharmaceutical company, Amgen, Inc., disclosed the construction of the latest manufacturing unit at Holly Springs facility, North Carolina.

Market Growth & Trends

Biopharmaceutical processing includes actions concentrated on making biomolecules such as viral vectors, monoclonal antibodies (mAb), recombinant proteins, and different products of the biological source. Bioprocessing equipment includes:

Bioreactor vessels.

Chromatography equipment & consumables.

All associated tools maintain streamlined reactions in sterile environments.

Filtration systems

Bioprocessing can be accomplished either through continuous processing or batch processing. Increasing cost pressures in the pharmaceutical industry, the direction of outcome-based treatment, growing challenges and competition, and the increasing need for therapeutics due to the rising geriatric population and the expanding popularity of associated chronic diseases have raised the need for more complicated individualized treatments. According to International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations data (2021), there are about 8,000 biopharmaceuticals at various expansion phases worldwide. Among all industries, the biopharmaceuticals industry has aimed to enhance investments in research & development.

Key Findings

In 2021, the filtration segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 18% and market revenue of 5.85billion.

The type segment is divided into chromatography, columns, cell culture, filtration, service & bioreactor. In 2021, the filtration segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 18% and market revenue of 5.85 billion. The procedure of filtration is the primary requisite across all phases of bioproduction. Filtration is typically utilized in biopharmaceutical methods for isolating elements. It is operated in different downstream functions, such as filtration of intermediaries, upstream processing for sterilizing-grade filtration of cell culture media, and essential final filling applications. The most increased remuneration share is attributed to the regular usage of filtration at each stage in bioprocessing and technical improvements in filtration technologies.

In 2021, the commercial segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 62% and market revenue of 20.18 billion.

The application segment is divided into research & commercial. In 2021, the commercial segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 62% and market revenue of 20.18 billion. Biopharmaceuticals' growing and increasing approvals push the need for bioprocessing tools and consumables for commercial bioproduction. The rate of biosimilar consumption is growing slowly. The moderate penetration of biosimilars established before 2019 for different therapeutic areas rose from 12.5% in 2019 to 60.5% in 2021. Therefore, the increasing adoption of biosimilars is pushing the need for bioprocessing technologies.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumable Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumable market, with a market share of around 35% and 11.39 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The market's development is associated with the increasing outsourcing of biopharmaceutical manufacturing in nations like India, Singapore, South Korea, and China, growing biotechnology spending by public authorities, and growing initiatives supporting the adoption of biopharmaceuticals. Additionally, increasing understanding of personalized treatments and the growth of biotechnology incubators are also pushing the market growth.

Key players operating in the global biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumable market are:

3M Company

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

GE

Merck Group

Repligen Corporation

Sartorius

Thermo Fisher Scientific

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Markets and Research have segmented the global biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumable market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumable Market by Type:

Chromatography

Columns

Cell Culture

Filtration

Service

Bioreactor

Global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumable Market by Application:

Research

Commercial

About the report:

The global biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumable market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

