InkjetBiz Welcomes the Crio 8432WDT White Toner Transfer Printer
OKI White Toner Printer Available with Exclusive Features Such as Online Design Software, Start-up Kit and New Mac-based RIP
InkJetBiz is pleased to announce the availability of the new Crio 8432WDT white toner printer. IJB will be offering the Crio line with its exclusive online graphics software and a bundled start-up kit”SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InkJetBiz is pleased to announce the availability of the new Crio 8432WDT white toner printer. InkJetBiz will be offering the Crio line with its exclusive online graphics design software and a bundled start-up kit. Additionally, InkJetBiz is the first company to offer a true Mac-based RIP for the Crio / OKI product line.
Crio 8432WDT White Laser Printer System
The new Crio 8432WDT provides HD-quality color digital transfer output for apparel, hard goods and a wide range of promotional materials. It features advanced, best-in-class white toner technology with solid opacity and CMY color.
The 8432WDT is a compact, affordable device that features a straight-through print path and high-efficiency material handling for ease of operation and lower cost-of-ownership. Versatile and cost-effective, the 8432WDT supports interchangeable black and white toner. This SWAP toner technology offers the unique ability for new and existing customers to accommodate both CMY + White or CMY + True Black printing – in a single printer. Included standard with the printer is the PC-based CADLink RIP for OKI, tablet for support and training, toners and of course the Crio 8432WDT manufactured by OKI.
InkJetBiz Includes More
When purchasing the Crio 8432WDT from InkJetBiz, a user will receive far more capabilities than those offered by others. The InkJetBiz offering includes the following with each printer (the optional items are separate):
GO Online Design Studio - A user can create almost any type of design in minutes using the software’s intuitive drag and drop capabilities. With over 500,000 original high-quality images, 30,000 templates, blank outlines for use with the Crio, no user should be without this software.
InkJetBiz Start-up Kit – Every user of the Crio units needs heat-resistant tape, a tape dispenser, special heat-resistant gloves, a specialized t-shirt folder and specialized t-shirt alignment tools for ensuring you place the image in the proper location. With IJB, the Start-up Kit comes standard with the 8432WDT.
Shock Line Paper – A leading provider of media for the OKI line-up is the Shock Line range of papers. With each Crio unit, InkJetBiz provides samples to assist you in your start-up activities.
Optional ColorMate TT RIP – For Macintosh users, our optional GO ColorMate RIP for the Crio printer is now available. At only $589, it is the only true Mac-based RIP in the market for the Crio printers.
World Class Training and Support
InkJetBiz is known industry-wide for its in-depth training and technical support. With weekly training sessions and ongoing support, users will appreciate the responsiveness of the IJB team.
Pricing and Availability
The Crio 8432WDT is available from InkJetbiz immediately. And, all of the above items are included with each 8432WDT for only $7,995 (with the exception of the optional items). Please contact us today for more information.
