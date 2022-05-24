Governor Abbott Statement On Shooting At Robb Elementary School In Uvalde

May 24, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde:

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”