VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Urges Floridians to Prepare for an Active 2022 Hurricane Season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Following predictions of an active 2022 hurricane season, Attorney General Ashley Moody is asking Floridians to prepare now. The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1, and ahead of the season, Attorney General Moody is releasing the 2022 Hurricane Preparedness Guide. The guide is a comprehensive resource with information about major storm events, preparing property for a hurricane strike and avoiding scams that may arise immediately before, during and in the aftermath of a storm. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “With forecasters predicting another active hurricane season, it’s important to begin preparations early. Our guide is full of information to help Floridians get ready for a potential storm strike and keep away from pitfalls that may emerge in the wake of a disaster—including tips for avoiding price gouging, contracting scams and other forms of fraud. You can download our just-released 2022 Hurricane Preparedness Guide for free at MyFloridaLegal.com.” Today, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted another above-normal hurricane season this year—making 2022 potentially the seventh consecutive above-normal season. NOAA predicts 14-21 named storms developing, with 6-10 of those storms becoming hurricanes. Three to six of the projected hurricanes are expected to become major hurricanes, with winds of 111 mph or higher. Last year saw 21 named storms develop, including seven hurricanes, becoming the third most active season on record. Attorney General Moody’s 2022 Hurricane Preparedness Guide provides Floridians with information about the upcoming storm season, steps for creating a household emergency plan, advice for avoiding scams that follow in the aftermath and much more.
Below are some important hurricane preparedness tips from the guide:
- Know evacuation routes and shelter locations;
- Stock up on enough food, water and emergency supplies for you and your family and pets for at least seven days;
- Verify that storm-related products are hurricane-proof or impact-proof before purchasing;
- After the storm, be wary of contractors who solicit door-to-door, quote extremely low prices for repairs, demand large and upfront payments with no return date to do work, or offer to perform repairs at a discount with leftover supplies from another job; and
- Research recovery charities before giving. As solicitations increase following a disaster, so do charity scams designed to profit off the goodwill of others.
To view more tips in Attorney General Moody's 2022 Hurricane Preparedness Guide, click here. To access the 2022 Hurricane Preparedness Guide in Spanish, click here. Floridians can stay informed about serious storm events using the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s website, FloridaDisaster.org. Floridians can monitor a storm’s progression and the latest weather alerts using the NOAA’s Hurricane Center by visiting NHC.NOAA.gov. In the event of an incoming tropical storm or hurricane, Floridians should look for further guidance from local officials and emergency managers.
Price gouging is one of the most common consumer complaints reported during hurricane season. Florida’s price gouging laws are designed to protect consumers from becoming victims before, during and after a disaster. Throughout a declared state of emergency, it is unlawful to sell essential commodities or services for an amount that grossly exceeds the average price for that commodity or service during the 30 days before the emergency declaration.
For more information about price gouging, clickhere.
To report potential price gouging during a declared state of emergency, use the No Scam app, call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or file a complaint online atMyFloridaLegal.com.