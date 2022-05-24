Renaissance Team Brings Luxury Office Space To 166 Crosby Street
The available space features open plan design with many private offices, collaboration rooms, conference rooms and phone boothsNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The father/son team of Kenneth and Bradley Fishel of Renaissance Properties have done it again. In a neglected rear street in Noho the team has transformed a former dog training space and loading dock into the coolest building in the area.
In 2019 the Fishel’s wanted to renovate their small loading dock on post-industrial Crosby Street. After going through three different iterations of lobby designs, they finally decided to “go for it all,” as Bradley Fishel says. The adjacent space was vacant and had been Petsmart’s dog training area and loading dock. The team hired WorkShop/APD to design a modern inviting entrance with a welcoming vibe. The historic terra cotta ceiling was fully restored, and the original red brick wall was meticulously rebuilt. High quality finishes were used throughout, and live foliage gives the entry a truly luxurious atmosphere.
To make the lobby an inviting space a café was built and is operated by Café Lyria, a neighborhood magnet. The lobby has become a place of community for the neighborhood and a high-level amenity to building tenants. In addition to top quality coffee drinks and homemade pastries, lounge music is audible and comfortable seating is available for tenants to take a break and collaborate in a chill atmosphere.
The building is fully leased except for the 5th floor. When the space became available the team elected to upgrade the space to 2022 luxury standards. All lighting was replaced with energy efficient LED and a new VRF-HVAC system was installed. “Tenants can control their interior atmosphere over multiple zones on an app,” says Kenneth Fishel, President of Renaissance Properties.
The available space features open plan design with many private offices, collaboration rooms, conference rooms and phone booths. “The space is ready to go, tenants can move in immediately,” adds Kenneth Fishel. In addition to the physical plant, the space was fully wired for plug-and-play availability.
Bradley Fishel proudly declared, “166 Crosby Street is the best in class in the Soho / Noho market.
No other building has the amenities and high-quality construction that we have.
Tenants know the difference, and that’s why we’ve had leasing success.”
For leasing appointments please contact JD Cohen at Newmark, jcohen@ngkf.com, (203) 858-6375.
About Renaissance Properties:
With an eye towards distressed assets, Renaissance specializes in value-add investments with a focus on Prewar Prime Properties. From commercial & retail building ownership, to leasing, management and construction, Renaissance has built its reputation on the superior capabilities and efficiency of its people, its most important resource. With an emphasis on quality and attention to detail, Renaissance brings a high level of comfort and modern technology, including the most elegant build-outs and the fastest services to all of their treasured tenants.
renaissancepropertiesny.com
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn