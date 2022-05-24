The draft guidance, “Blood Pressure and Pulse Donor Eligibility Requirements – Compliance Policy,” describes the circumstances in which FDA does not intend to take regulatory action for a blood establishment's failure to comply with certain regulations for determining the eligibility of blood donors with blood pressure or pulse outside the specified limits. The draft guidance, “Compliance Policy Regarding Blood and Blood Component Donation Suitability, Donor Eligibility and Source Plasma Quarantine Hold Requirements,” describes the conditions under which the FDA does not intend to take regulatory action for a blood establishment’s failure to comply with certain requirements regarding donation suitability, donor eligibility, and quarantine hold for Source Plasma. The draft guidance also describes proposed procedures for filing of annual reports on the release of unsuitable donations to the FDA by blood establishments. The FDA expects the recommendations in the guidances (including the draft guidances, when finalized) will increase the availability of blood and blood components, including Source Plasma, while maintaining the health of blood donors and the safety of blood and blood components.