Fire at Northampton School Likely Started with Hot Lawnmower 

NORTHAMPTON — A fire at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School yesterday was accidental and most likely started when the exhaust of a riding lawnmower came into contact with combustible materials, Northampton Fire Chief Jon Davine and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said.

“Now that we’re in yardwork season, this incident is a good reminder that lawnmowers and other gasoline-powered machinery can get hot enough to start a fire,” said Chief Davine. “The combination of high temperatures and flammable vapors make fire safety a priority when using lawnmowers, chainsaws, and power equipment.”

“There have been more than 300 lawnmower and lawn tractor fires in Massachusetts in the past five years, including two that were fatal,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Always let the engine cool before you refuel and keep it away from flammable items. Keep gasoline far from all heat sources, including smoking materials, campfires, and grills, and be sure to store it in an approved container outside the home.”

Yesterday’s fire in Building E was first detected just after 2:00 pm, while Northampton firefighters were delivering fire extinguishers to the school. On observing smoke and flames, they took immediate action and called for assistance. The fire progressed to two alarms, causing significant damage throughout the building and drawing mutual aid companies from Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Hatfield, Holyoke, South Deerfield, Whately, Williamsburg and South County EMS. Firefighters battled the fire for about two hours.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Northampton Fire Department, Northampton Police Department, and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. They determined that the fire began in a garage bay housing vehicles and power equipment. They also learned that a riding lawnmower had been in use a short time earlier, and that it had been backed in against a rear wall where rags, tarps, and other combustible items were stored.

The fire in Northampton was one of two significant fire events that began with lawnmowers yesterday: the other was in Methuen, where the fire destroyed a home on Woodburn Drive.

