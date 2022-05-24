I-90 Welcome Center to be Closed for Paving

​The Pennsylvania Welcome Center for Interstate 90 westbound will be closed June 1 so the on and off ramps can be paved.

The center, which is located near the Pennsylvania-New York state border, is expected to close at 7:00 AM Wednesday, June 1, weather permitting, and remain closed up to 7:00 PM. The center will reopen as soon as the work is completed.

The paving is part of a $15.4 million preservation project on 10 miles of I-90 in Harborcreek, Greenfield and North East townships from near the I-86 interchange at mile marker 35 to the New York state line.

The three-year project started in 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2023. It is part of PennDOT's plan to reconstruct or restore approximately 28 miles of I-90 over 10 years.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

