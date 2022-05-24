Holabird's Minerals Galore & Western Americana Auction will be held June 2nd thru 5th, online and live in Reno, Nevada

Vintage metal tip tray, most likely from the late 19th century, circular, about 4 ¼ inches in diameter, with an image of a young woman with flower earrings (est. $100-$150).

Alta No. 2 Copper Mining Company stock certificate issued on Sept. 22, 1863, #162 for 50 shares to Leander Sawyer, signed by author Bret Harte signs as secretary (est. $4,800-$10,000).

1940s-era, 8 inch by 10 inch color photograph of the legendary baseball player Joe DiMaggio (1914-1999), shown striking a batting stance in his New York Yankee uniform (est. $200-$350).

Large amethyst cavern geode, containing large deep purple amethyst crystals from ½ inch to 3 inches across, 15 inches by 18 inches, from the Chunlin Zhu collection (est. $2,000-$3,000).