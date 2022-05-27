Super Chill Products Advise Safe Recreation With Hemp-derived THC-O
Valuable points on safe and sustainable usage of THC-O ediblesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for CBD (cannabidiol) health products has matured and diversified over time with consumers realizing several potential health benefits. Following suit, there is a new entrant in the market called THC-O (or ATHC) which is a synthesized variety of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) offering a range of recreational and medicinal use cases.
Super Chill CBD Products has recently launched THC-O offerings such as gummies and vape cartridges, derived from natural US-grown hemp, backed by lab certifications. In continuation, the company has released a set of value points for getting the most out of THC-O products while ensuring safety.
The class of THC-O products resembles Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products, which are known to be psychoactive in nature. THC-O is acetylated, hence, it offers a balanced psychoactive experience to the users. The company’s experts advised, “the best outcomes of THC-O can be obtained with gradual and moderated usage. Users should refrain from overconsumption, and enjoy the products with patience.”
The company also added that THC-O products are suitable for recreational purposes while also depicting potent medical uses for calming anxiety and enabling healthy sleep. For sustainable usage, the company recommends starting with a lower dosage and progressively increasing it until desired effects are achieved. Users should keep a close watch on their bodily response to THC-O for knowing the best dosage for themselves.
Without making bold claims, the company spokesperson highlighted how they have received a gratifying response for their initial set of products. “We aim to create a safe and responsive environment for our customers and CBD/THC users at large.”, the correspondent added. More information at www.superchillproducts.com
As of this press release, Super Chill Products is offering a catalog of Gummies, Oils, Tinctures, and Cartridges. All of their products have been well received by their customers and continue to grow in popularity. Interested buyers can claim lucrative promo offers that are refreshed daily on their website alongside a limited free-of-cost delivery for orders worth $99 or more.
Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Super Chill Products. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.
About Super Chill Products
Super Chill Products offers high-quality supplements designed to promote relaxation and well-being. The products have been lab-tested for medical credibility and offer several health benefits. Based in Manhattan, New York, the brand offers a wide catalog of health products.
