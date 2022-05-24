Food Manufacturer Selects Gastonia for Southeast Expansion and $42 Million Investment

Hans Kissle Company, a fresh foods manufacturer, will create 219 new jobs in Gaston County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $42.2 million to build a food manufacturing facility in Apple Creek Corporate Center.

“North Carolina’s agricultural and manufacturing legacy continues to attract growing companies to counties like Gaston,” said Governor Cooper. “Our skilled workforce and great quality of life are key ingredients for our thriving manufacturing industry.”

Hans Kissle manufactures a wide variety of high quality fresh prepared foods for supermarkets and foodservice customers throughout the United States. Since opening as an in-house commissary for a Massachusetts grocery chain in 1984, the company now serves a menu of 700 items, including premium entrees, delicatessen salads, side dishes, quiches and other great tasting, fresh ready-to-eat foods, to a broad range of retail customers. Hans Kissle’s expansion to the Southeastern United States will increase production and distribution capacity for its food items and add approximately 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

“We are excited to be able to expand production to meet the growing demand for our premium products from consumers and retail partners in the Southeast,” said Scott Moffitt, CEO of Hans Kissle Company. “Gastonia is a thriving community with a talented workforce, and we are proud to put down roots and call it home for our new facility. We look forward to bringing great jobs to the community and being a positive contributor in many ways.”

“It’s no secret that North Carolina is the special ingredient for growing food companies,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “With the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast and the third largest state in the nation for food and beverage processing, Hans Kissle’s decision is a strong signal to other food companies that North Carolina is a great place to do business.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support Hans Kissle’s location to North Carolina. Altogether, the average annual salary for the new positions meets Gaston County’s average annual wage of $42,018. The project could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $9.2 million each year.

Hans Kissle’s project will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $599 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $2,156,400 spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

Because Hans Kissle is locating to Gaston County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 2, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving $239,600 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities across the state finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business.

“This is another great win for our region and state,” said N.C. Senator Kathy Harrington. “We welcome these additional jobs and investment for Gaston County and look forward to seeing what Hans Kissle will grow here.”

“We welcome Hans Kissle to North Carolina,” said N.C. Representative John Torbett. “This announcement is yet another example of how Gaston County has a winning recipe for successfully attracting companies across all industries.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, the North Carolina Food Innovation Lab, the North Carolina Community College System, Gaston College, Gaston County, the Gaston County Economic Development Commission, the City of Gastonia, and Rutherford Electric.