Adaptive Computing and eASPNet Taiwan Inc. Sign Partnership Agreement
Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc. has signed a Partnership Agreement with eASPNet Taiwan Inc., the largest carrier-neutral internet data center in Taiwan.
We are delighted to be officially allied with eASPNet Taiwan. The collaboration with eASPNet Taiwan will expand our reach into the APAC Region and bring HPC Cloud On-Demand to many organizations.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Computing, a trusted global leader in High-Performance Computing Workload Management and Cloud Solutions headquartered in Naples, FL, has formed a new partnership by signing an agreement with eASPNet Taiwan Inc., the largest carrier-neutral internet data center in Taiwan. The E-signing ceremony was carried out by the CEOs of both companies where Mr. Art Allen and Mr. Jackson Wu signed the agreement along with their teams.
Established in the year 2000, eASPNet is one of the key submarine cable hubs in Asia. As an early application service provider, they leveraged their profound experience in data center operation and cutting-edge cloud technology to become a pioneer in cloud services.
Adaptive Computing has provided advanced applications and tools to the world’s largest High-Performance Computing installations for over 2 decades. The Company works with some of the largest commercial enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions in the world. Adaptive Computing products and services are used by organizations of all sizes across a broad range of industries. Some the world’s largest clusters, grids, and data centers use Adaptive’s Moab HPC Suite to maximize performance and value, simplify management, and create a competitive advantage.
"Adaptive Computing is delighted to be officially allied with eASPNet Taiwan. The collaboration with eASPNet Taiwan will expand our reach into the Asia Pacific Region and bring HPC Cloud On-Demand to many organizations." Art Allen – CEO Adaptive Computing Enterprises
The Adaptive HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center (ODDC) is a scalable cloud systems management solution that gives organizations the ability to leverage public cloud provider resources, without vendor lock-in to any major cloud service provider. The Adaptive HPC Cloud ODDC solution gives organizations the ability to spin up temporary or persistent HPC cloud infrastructure resources quickly, inexpensively, and on-demand. This enterprise-grade platform can be used to automatically deploy and build clusters in the Cloud, automatically run applications on those clusters, and then terminate the cloud resources, assuring that you only pay for what is being used. By automatically shutting down CSP resources when not in use, customers can save up to 70% of cloud usage costs when using the Adaptive HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center solution.
eASPNet serves a diversified and loyal base of more than 3,000 customers ranging from internet companies to government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small to mid-sized enterprises. GWS (Global Web Services) is the cloud brand of eASPNet presenting the first local hybrid cloud solution in Taiwan.
“It's a great pleasure for eASPNet Taiwan to have a partnership with Adaptive Computing. Together we’ll deliver self-optimizing cloud management and HPC Cloud On-Demand solutions to Taiwan’s market.” Jackson Wu – Founder and Chairman, eASPNet Taiwan Inc.
For more information, please visit adaptivecomputing.com and www.easpnet.com
