Diane Yoo headlines VC Lab’s Female VC Forum
VC Lab hosting first-of-its-kind panel of women GPs in venture capital on May 25LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FilKor Capital managing partner Diane Yoo, one of the less than 5% of female venture capital leaders, joins VC Lab’s online VC Forum for women. The online event, Female VC Forum - Meet the Female GPs Shaping the VC Landscape, will be held on May 25.
Yoo, shocked by the lack of representation for women in VC leadership, aims to change the future of Venture Capital for female-led funds. She said:
"At the top-100 venture capital firms, there are less than 10% of women in decision making executive roles. I have met countless, experienced women general partners who all echo similar sentiments: stories of belittlement and doubt, regardless of their stellar track record and exemplary experience. There's an unspoken empathy that scales beyond ethnicity or background because ultimately, their battle closely hits home with my battle. The collective journey of women-led VC is the compelling force for why I passionately work to magnify the women GP's representation and to lay the foundation for more women General Partners in VC to come."
By the end of 2023, VC Lab aims to accelerate over 200 venture capital firms with the following objectives:
45% 1+ female team members in at least a venture partner capacity
35% 1+ female investment decision maker
25% 1+ female Managing Partner
15% All Female Managing Partner(s)
To drive this change, VC Lab is hosting four female GPs to share their journeys and provide guidance for current and future female managers at the upcoming Female VC Forum.
Yoo will be joined by FilKor Capital managing partner Maria Odiamar Racho, Next Sequence managing partner Loretta Tioiela, Stella Impact Capital managing partner Silvia Mah, and Capital M Venture managing partner Melissa Allen.
The impressive lineup of seasoned women general partners will share their personal journeys of navigating pivots and executive decisions to create a more compelling and enduring venture capital firm.
WHAT
Female VC Forum - Meet the Female GPs Shaping the VC Landscape
WHERE
Online, register here
WHEN
Wednesday, May 25, 2023 10-11:30AM PST
For more about FilKor Capital, visit https://www.filkorcapital.com/.
Alaina Chiappone
Otter Public Relations
+1 8006486854
email us here