H. Michael "Mike" Mogil of How the Weatherworks to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weather and climate are huge influences on nearly every aspect of our lives. This includes our everyday activities, the clothes we wear, the foods that can be grown, our livelihoods, our travel (local and vacation), the cost of heating and cooling our homes, our health, and much more.

Yet, the concepts of climate and weather are often muddled, while the two are actually fundamentally different. According a colleague of Mike’s, “Climate is what you expect, weather is what you get.”

Today, we have daily weather forecasts, hurricane season forecasts, and longer-term climate and climate change predictions. The latter are often presented with the same authority as the shorter-term weathercasts we have come to love on TV and on the Internet. When the media, social media, schools, and tv meteorologists all preach human-caused climate change, it’s hard to get the whole story. The good news is that you are going to hear about the many faces of weather, climate, and climate change.

Once you recognize that climate and weather are always changing (but on very different time and space scales), it is important for all of us to be critical thinkers and question climate change claims and proposed solutions. First, is the information reliable? Is it scientifically proven or hyperbole? Are climate change solutions sensible or do they create other problems? Are they too costly or do they not go far enough? Must government (at local, state, national, and/or international levels) be the driver for change or can individuals do a lot?. Is the Green New Deal the best / most cost-effective way to effect a slowing of climate change (and is such a slowing a good or bad thing)?

This interview will explain that climate change is real, but that it goes beyond just carbon dioxide. It will challenge you to think about the many implications surrounding climate change. It will ask you to consider the many aspects of fancy tv graphics (data, graphical presentations, claims) to ascertain whether the claims are fact or fiction. This is because science, by its very nature, requires that scientists question other scientists, past research, and analyses. Blind following (97% of scientists agree) is not good science.

Mike is also personally concerned about school textbooks and how they treat weather and climate, not just in science material, but in math and literature, as well. He’ll explain his recent volunteer work as a textbook reviewer in Collier County, FL and bring in some personal experiences involving such educational matters.

To help listeners better understand the two science areas, Mike routinely writes a blog where he explains weather. You can reach this blog by visiting his web site http://www.weatherworks.com and scrolling down to the link to “Lifelong Learning Blog.” He also has a published book entitled “Extreme Weather,” in which he explains weather of all types and goes into detail about climate and climate change. Feel free to contact him at learning@weatherworks.com for more information.

So, let’s get into the causes, effects, and solutions surrounding weather and climate, shall we?

Close Up Radio will feature Mike Mogil in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday May 26th at 1 pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.weatherworks.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno