MassDEP Penalizes ApMar USA, Inc. for Hazardous Waste Violations  

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has issued a $10,700 penalty to ApMar USA, Inc., a metal plating facility located in the City of Springfield, for violations of state wastewater, hazardous waste and Toxics Use regulations. The violations include failure to maintain or provide records of test results, waste analysis, or other waste determinations for the wastewater treatment sludge waste.

Other violations were related to hazardous waste, waste oil and universal waste, including the accumulation of hazardous waste more than the 180-day accumulation period for a Small Quantity Generator. In addition, the company failed to submit a Toxics Use Report and prepare and complete a toxics use reduction plan.

“ApMar has agreed to develop an Environmental Management System for this facility, which should help them stay on top of their environmental obligations in the future,” said Michael Gorski, Director of MassDEP’s Western Regional Office in Springfield.

ApMar USA will pay $4,000 of the assessed penalty, the remaining amount suspended, pending full compliance with the order and development of the Environmental Management System. An Environmental Management System is a methodical approach to incorporate environmental considerations into a company’s daily operations and management principles and includes worker training.

