GlobalData Plc: Future of Autonomous Vehicles Market – Bundle Reports Collection

Future of Autonomous Vehicles Market

Automated Connected Vehicle Technologies - Connected vehicle technologies are one of the four CASE megatrends causing great disruption in the automotive industry – connected cars, autonomous vehicles, shared mobility, and electrification. Connecting vehicles allows a wealth of new digital functionality that can enhance on-board experiences, improve safety, reduce congestion, and increase the efficiency of vehicles and vehicle fleets. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive connected vehicle technology sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends, and connected vehicle market size forecasts.

Automotive Sensors - As the electronic content in vehicles increases, partly driven by stricter government regulations concerning air quality (emissions), the demand for automotive sensor applications will continue to grow unabated. Government requirements, as well as consumer demands for increased safety, reliability, comfort, and efficiency, are the main forces pushing growth in the automotive sensor market. From powertrain and emission control to safety and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), sensors have become a vital component of the modern automobile. This report offers a detailed overview of the light vehicle sensors sector with forecasts.

Automotive Autonomous Vehicles - Much of the technology required for autonomous vehicles already exists in isolation and can be found in the ADAS systems in use and under development today. Such systems, based on the use of a combination of sensors, stereo cameras, long and short-range radar, light detection, and ranging (LIDAR), are among the technologies that form the basis of the autonomous vehicle. The next big step forward will be to combine all these elements and more into systems solutions to enable autonomous driving to become a reality. The autonomous vehicles market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging autonomous light vehicle sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends, and market size forecasts.

Connected Cars - The connected car is a result of the convergence of several ideas to use the evolving technology of network communications, known as the internet of things (IoT). The connected car’s role in the IoT is significant since it brings together five key elements to the driver’s personal space and independent mobility: comfort, convenience, performance, safety, and security. This report provides an analysis of the players in the connected car field including established manufacturing giants and high-tech startups developing in-cabin & sensor solutions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive - Auto suppliers and makers amass a lot of data that they do not use effectively. Data volume will only continue to grow as autonomous, software-defined, and connected vehicle functions increase in number and scope. The fundamental AI technologies of data science and machine learning (ML) are designed to quickly assimilate large volumes of data, understand what it means, and promptly apply the insights that emerge. Automakers must develop their own capabilities in data and AI to avoid outsourcing value-add opportunities to large technology providers. The report takes an in-depth look at current and potential uses of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across the entire automotive value chain, including in autonomous vehicles (AVs), supply and manufacturing, sales, and the aftermarket. It examines the challenges faced by the automotive industry and how AI can mitigate these supported by primary research case studies and growth forecasts for AVs.

