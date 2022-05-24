GlobalData Plc: Global Mining Market Forecast – Bundle Reports Collection

GlobalData Plc has announced the latest global mining market forecast reports bundle

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future of the Global Mining Market report compendium focuses on cobalt, graphite, bauxite, nickel, zinc, platinum, and lead mining. The report provides trends and opportunities in the global mining sector to stay ahead of competitors. Moreover, it analyzes information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by the company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration, and development projects.



Future of the Global Mining Market

Global Cobalt Mining Market – The global cobalt production was 140 thousand tonnes (kt) in 2020. The market is projected to grow by a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Demand for cobalt is expected to rise significantly over the coming years, due to its use in lithium-ion batteries and the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). As of January 2021, the DRC accounted for more than 50% of the 7Mt of global cobalt reserves, with the second-largest quantities found in Australia, followed by the Philippines and Russia.

Global Graphite Mining Market – The global natural graphite production was 943.6 thousand tonnes (kt) in 2020. The market is projected to grow by a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period. This will be mainly due to the resumption of mining activities that were either under care and maintenance or closed temporarily due to pandemic-related lockdowns and restrictions. China was the largest producer of natural graphite in 2020, followed by Brazil, Mozambique, and others.

Global Bauxite Mining Market – The global bauxite production was 359.2Mt in 2020. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period. Guinea, Australia, and China are the major contributors to this growth. Bauxite is the key ore for aluminum production, which is largely used in the transportation, construction, packaging, electrical, machinery equipment, and consumer goods industries.

Global Nickel Mining Market – The global nickel production was 2,272.0kt in 2020. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. The production is expected to grow at a stable growth in 2021. Output from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Brazil will be significant contributors to the overall growth.

Global Zinc Mining Market – The global zinc production was 12.1Mt in 2020. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period. In 2020, global zinc production was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the temporary shutdown of several mines. However, despite COVID-19 challenges, zinc production from Mexico, India, Brazil, and Ireland increased in 2020.

Global Platinum Mining Market – The global platinum production was 4,944koz in 2020. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. Lockdown measures mainly across South Africa and an accident at Anglo American’s converter plant (ACP), which led to plant closure for 90 days, were the prime reasons for lower production in the country. Russia, which is the second-largest producer, was impacted less by the pandemic. Meanwhile, production in Zimbabwe grew, mainly supported by the continuous operation at the mine sites despite the lockdown.

Global Lead Mining Market - The global lead production was found to be 4,482.0kt in 2020 and is forecasted to grow by a CAGR of more than 2% by 2025. China, Australia, Russia, and Canada will be the key contributors to this growth. Globally, the lead mine production declined by 5% in 2020, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the temporary suspension of several mines including Raura, Uchucchacua, Milpo No.1, and Atacocha, and the El Porvenir, Bismark, and Francisco I. Madero, Antamina, Aguilar and Tara mines.

Global Mining Market Overview

Global Mining Market Market Size (2020) CAGR (2021-2025) Global Cobalt Mining Market 140kt >5% Global Graphite Mining Market 943.6kt >10% Global Bauxite Mining Market 359.2Mt >2% Global Nickel Mining Market 2,272.0kt >3% Global Zinc Mining Market 12.1Mt >2% Global Platinum Mining Market 4,944koz >3% Global Lead Mining Market 4,482.0kt >2%

Reports Included:

Reasons to Buy

A comprehensive evaluation of the impact of COVID-19 on the global mining industry

Gain an understanding of the global mining industry, relevant driving factors

Understand historical and forecast trends in global production

Identify key players in the global mining industry

Identify major active, exploration and development projects by region





